Two men in Michigan were arrested after they allegedly sucker punched a saloon patron, rendering him unconscious and "completely limp" before one of them "soccer kicked" the victim directly in the head, sending him to the ICU in critical condition.

Angel Gustavo Galvan Flores, 25, and Jaziel Reyes Roman, 26, were taken into custody last month and charged with one count each of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. at the Twisted Bull Saloon on Eastern Avenue SE between 33rd and 32nd streets after staff denied entry to a group of individuals that included the defendants, Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD reported. A bar employee told investigators that the establishment "would not let the suspect(s) into the bar because they were overly intoxicated," noting that "the group was hostile as soon as they showed up and seemed to be looking for a fight."

According to a report from local ABC affiliate WZZM, a member of the suspects' group "became unpleasant" while security was checking their IDs.

The 30-year-old victim was reportedly leaving the tavern and attempted to walk through the crowd when one of the suspects said something to him. After the victim appeared to turn around and briefly respond as he exited, the hostile group reportedly followed him out into the parking lot.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Grand Rapids Police Department reportedly showed that one of the suspects "sucker-punched" the victim on the left side of his face before a second person struck him again.

"This appears to render (the victim) unconscious as his body goes completely limp," police wrote in the arrest report, noting that the victim then "falls to the ground and appears to hit the right side of his head on the concrete."

While the victim lay defenseless on the pavement, one of the assailants "soccer kicked him directly in the back of the head as he was on the ground," the report says.

Investigators emphasized that at no point in the video was the victim shown to be "attempting to physically retaliate or swinging on any of the suspects at any point during the video."

Responding officers reportedly said they found the victim lying on his back in the parking lot with the back of his head soaked in blood. The victim told police he did not "understand why someone would have assaulted him" because he could not "recall talking to anyone he does not know personally."

The victim was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, where he remained for several days after suffering two brain bleeds, WZZM confirmed.

The defendants appeared in court for their arraignments last week and were released after posting bond. A date for their probable cause conferences was not immediately available.