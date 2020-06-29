Watch Our Live Network Now

Attorneys with Guns Stepped Out of Mansion to Stare Down People Protesting Against St. Louis Mayor

Alberto LuperonJun 29th, 2020, 10:55 am

A couple in St. Louis, Missouri was seen standing outside a mansion while armed, and staring down nearby protesters. The incident happened Sunday, and was caught on tape.

Their identities aren’t a mystery. They were identified online as local attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who specialize in personal injury cases.

The man was seen wielding what seemed to be a AR-style rifle, and the woman had a handgun.

The couple’s law firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Law&Crime.

This encounter happened as protesters marched toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, according to The Riverfront Times. The city’s politician is facing calls for her resignation after she doxxed people who wanted to defund the police department.

The McCloskeys called cops when they saw the crowd enter the Portland Place gated community, according to the police account in a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report. The couple allegedly said they witnessed people breaking an iron gate that had “no trespassing,” and “private street” signs.

“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims,” police said. “When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

But the protesters have been publicly described as peaceful.

