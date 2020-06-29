Attorneys with Guns Stepped Out of Mansion to Stare Down People Protesting Against St. Louis Mayor

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

A couple in St. Louis, Missouri was seen standing outside a mansion while armed, and staring down nearby protesters. The incident happened Sunday, and was caught on tape.

Their identities aren’t a mystery. They were identified online as local attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who specialize in personal injury cases.

Today in St. Louis, protesters were walking down the street- dassit-headed to our destination when this happened. Meet attorneys Mark & Patricia McCloskey https://t.co/Bm0Z8KIZ3F Thankful no one was physically hurt by their gross behavior. https://t.co/N7wWgNK4L0 pic.twitter.com/1nwzgsAPse — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 29, 2020

A fellow lawyer from Missouri, a guy I know named Mark McCloskey committed an assault tonight in STL by pointing his AR 15 at peaceful protesters. He should be arrested and charged with assault immediately. The MO Bar should revoke their licenses. https://t.co/6N75iFLDtT — doncalloway (@dcstl) June 29, 2020

The man was seen wielding what seemed to be a AR-style rifle, and the woman had a handgun.

The couple’s law firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Law&Crime.

This encounter happened as protesters marched toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, according to The Riverfront Times. The city’s politician is facing calls for her resignation after she doxxed people who wanted to defund the police department.

The McCloskeys called cops when they saw the crowd enter the Portland Place gated community, according to the police account in a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report. The couple allegedly said they witnessed people breaking an iron gate that had “no trespassing,” and “private street” signs.

“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims,” police said. “When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

But the protesters have been publicly described as peaceful.

As peaceful protesters marched through St. Louis yesterday evening, an armed white couple pointed firearms at the crowd from their front lawn. This kind of armed intimidation has no place in our society. https://t.co/yb04wSi4Zp — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) June 29, 2020

[Image via Daniel Shular/@xshularx screengrab]

