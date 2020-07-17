3 Suspects Arraigned in Murder of Man Fatally Shot in Front of 6-Year-Old Daughter

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

[Warning: Video is disturbing.]

Three suspects in the murder of Anthony Robinson, 28, have been arraigned in Bronx, New York. Davon Delks, 21, Devon Vines, 27, and Laquan Heyward, 25, are each charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to The New York Daily News.

As seen on video, the victim and his six-year-old daughter were walking through an intersection at E. 170th St. and Sheridan Ave. on July 5. A sedan pulled up parallel to the man and his daughter. A hand holding a pistol emerged from a passenger side window and shot Robinson. He later died at an area hospital.

“He’s loved,” Cousin Michael Parker said, according to WPIX-TV. “He’ll be remembered. He’s going to live through us.”

Earlier this morning, members of the Bronx Violent Felony Squad with the assistance of Bronx Warrants, 44 Pct Squad, the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Section, and TARU apprehended & arrested Davon Delks, Laquan Heyward, and Devon Vines for the Homicide of Anthony Robinson. pic.twitter.com/0sddj0OVZZ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 16, 2020

The New York Police Department released footage of the incident in a bid to find whoever was responsible. Now Delks, Vines, and Heyward in custody. A fourth man, Joel Baba, 22, was also allegedly involved, but he was killed that same day in a double homicide, officers said.

Vines and Heyward were arraigned Thursday. Delks went to court Friday. The motive for the killing wasn’t immediately clear.

[Screengrab via New York Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]