3 People Reportedly Shot at an Arkansas Walmart — What to Know

There’s been a reported shooting Monday at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to The Associated Press. Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd said that three people were shot inside the store.

The suspect was soon identified as Bobby Joe Gibbs, St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May said according to FOX 13 Memphis. Walmart called cops about a man acting strange and threatening people in the store. Two officers arrived, but the suspect allegedly fired at them. A gun battle ensued.

Deputy Chief Gene Wingo tells me at least one officer was shot at the Walmart in Forrest city. @FOX13Memphis — Jacque Masse (@massereports) February 10, 2020

Sheriff May said the officers returned fire and killed the suspect. He is identified as Bobby Joe Gibbs. Gibbs is from Forrest city. — Jacque Masse (@massereports) February 10, 2020

Gibbs died. One of the officers sustained four gunshot wounds, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The other officer was also shot. Family members of the late suspect said they noticed a difference in his behavior.

I’m told everyone has been evacuated from the Walmart. I’ve spoken to some family members about the suspect Bobby Joe Gibbs. They tell me he started acting difference after his divorce. He has an 18 year old son. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/z57dDUPz4u — Jacque Masse (@massereports) February 10, 2020

(2): Sheriff May tells @FOX13Memphis the suspect, Bobby Joe Gibbs was killed. He was using a handgun. According to Sheriff, has a Forrest City address. — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) February 10, 2020

Gibbs’ alleged motive remains unclear.

[Screengrab via WMC; shows Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, where one of the officers were taken]