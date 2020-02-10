Featured Posts

3 People Reportedly Shot at an Arkansas Walmart — What to Know

by | 1:33 pm, February 10th, 2020

There’s been a reported shooting Monday at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to The Associated Press. Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd said that three people were shot inside the store.

The suspect was soon identified as Bobby Joe Gibbs, St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May said according to FOX 13 Memphis. Walmart called cops about a man acting strange and threatening people in the store. Two officers arrived, but the suspect allegedly fired at them. A gun battle ensued.

Gibbs died. One of the officers sustained four gunshot wounds, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The other officer was also shot. Family members of the late suspect said they noticed a difference in his behavior.

Gibbs’ alleged motive remains unclear.

[Screengrab via WMC; shows Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, where one of the officers were taken]

