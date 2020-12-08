2 Truckers Were Kidnapped, Tortured and Then Killed Execution-style in Florida: Police

Who killed Osmar Oliva, 50, and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, 26? The Miami-Dade Police Department say that these two men and a survivor were found tied up and shot on Saturday.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 12/5/20, the pictured victims were discovered deceased in the yard of 1801 Rutland Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/OtMfRGE0P9 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 7, 2020

Police have announced that the victims were found dead at the yard of 1801 Rutland Street in Opa-Locka, Florida.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman told Law&Crime on Tuesday that Opa-Locka cops were the ones to find the victims in the backyard of an abandoned house. Victims were tied up, beaten, and shot. The survivor was airlifted to a trauma unit. He said it was too early to tell the motive, and that the investigation was in its “infantile stage.”

Oliva had been publicly identified as the owner of Oliva Delivery Corp, and Quesada was a fellow trucker. Family members voiced shock at their death.

Oliva’s widow told The Miami Herald he was a “very good person. I don’t know why this happened to him.”

“This is such an extraordinary shock,” said Quesada’s father Ovidio Gonzalez Roche, of the father of two. “I can’t explain what’s happened.”

Both Oliva and Quesada were previously caught up in a cargo theft allegation.

Law enforcement sources for the Herald said that the three victims were kidnapped by masked men, were bound, tortured for hours in a truck, then shot in the head and dumped in the yard at the Opa-Locka home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective C. Santos at (305) 471-2400. You can also contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS, 1 (866) 471-8477, www.CrimeStoppers305.com and choose “Submit a Tip,” www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 and go to “Contact Us,” or visit the Apple Store and “Get P3 and sign into Miami for Tips.” There is a reward for up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Authorities promise that calls are anonymous.

[Featured image via CBS Miami; Johan Gonzalez Quesada on left, and Osmar Oliva on right]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]