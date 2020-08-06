2 Roommates Allegedly Murdered Army Vet with PTSD

Authorities said they know how Terry Woodall, 32, died. His roommates Christopher King, 25, and Shawn Wisnieswki, 28, murdered him, prosecutors said. A Hardin County grand jury indicted the defendants on July 20, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

Officials say Woodall was reported missing on September 18, 2018. Investigators found his body near the residence he shared with two roommates on the 1200 block of Swiney Road in the town of Adamsville.

The motive remains unclear.

Woodall, then 30, was considered missing for months. A search notice from the Hardin County Emergency Communications District described him as dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Authorities said that the local fire department was called the men’s mobile home on May 15, 2019, according to The Military Times. The residence was on fire, they said. King and Wisnieswki allegedly burned it to keep it from evidence. Forensic anthropologists excavated the spot, and found Woodall’s remains in a burn pile near the residence less than two months later on July 11. He had been dismembered.

***UPDATE*** We have been informed of more sad news this afternoon. Terry Woodall’s remains have been located & 2… Posted by The AWARE Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The defendants are both charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and destruction of evidence, according to the TBI. The Times said they also faced an arson charge.

Woodall was described as an Army vet. He joined in June 2007, and served two 11-month tours. He left in December 2011, but signed up with the Army Reserves from 2014 to 2015, according to the Times.

