Trump Didn’t Hesitate to Act Like a Ventilator ‘Shipping Clerk’ When It Benefited a Republican Senator

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he was “immediately sending 100 [v]entilators to Colorado at the request of Senator [Cory] Gardner” to treat patients infected with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus which has caused a global pandemic. The tweet led to denouncements that Trump was playing politics with COVID-19 supplies. Our analysis begins, however, with federal law.

Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner! https://t.co/Nj4EPxfZl6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump announced the move after previously saying it was not his administration’s job to function as an “ordering clerk” or as a “shipping clerk” for emergency medical gear. Despite federal law saying otherwise, Trump and his son-in-law advisor, Jared Kushner, have said states and local governments should be the primary point stockhouses for medical supplies in such a medical emergency.

Law&Crime has reported — many times over again — that federal law requires the Trump Administration to be both an “ordering clerk” and a “shipping clerk.” (The precise term in the law is “effective and timely supply-chain management.”) The relevant section of the United States Code, passed mostly after the 9/11 attacks but updated because of the Coronavirus, more broadly requires the federal government to keep a “national stockpile” of medical supplies to “optimize the emergency health security of the United States” in the event of a “public health emergency.”

Given this legal backdrop, it is no surprise that Trump’s critics used the tweet to resurrect complaints that Trump is favoring so-called Republican states and/or Republican politicians. Many accused Trump and his administration of ignoring official requests from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, for medical supplies. Polis has for some time called the situation in Colorado “dire” and “far worse than we imagined.” He said his state’s “comparatively smaller population” resulted in “staggering increases in cases and deaths … not fully registering in national models” which attempt to track the virus’s spread. Polis issued requests for supplies on March 28th to Vice President Mike Pence, with the letter carbon copied to Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner. Sen. Bennet, another Democrat, was also among those who also officially petitioned the Trump Administration for supplies in a separate letter dated April 7th. Sen. Gardner is the Republican to whom Trump gave a shout out in his tweet.

Though Trump said he was responding to a request by Gardner for ventilators, a search of Gardner’s website reveals neither a press release nor a letter requesting ventilators from the Trump Administration. Trump did not name Democrats Polis or Bennet, who did file such requests, when touting the transmission of ventilators to Colorado. Trump named only Gardner, whose senate seat is in jeopardy of flipping to the Democrats according to some assessments. (Another poll says the majority of Americans — 55% — believe the federal government has done an increasingly “poor job” of dealing with the coronavirus.)

Law&Crime reached out to the office of Sen. Gardner to clarify whether he did, indeed, request ventilators, but we have not yet heard back.

The majority of Gardner’s COVID-19 focus appears to be on economic matters involving farmers, the National Guard, FEMA grants, and similar concerns. Gardner also requested an investigation into why some ventilators in the national stockpile have apparently not worked properly. Gardner lodged his demand for a review with the Principal Deputy Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services, Christi Grimm. She is the same official Trump trashed on Monday for spearheading official documentation of medical supply shortages.

Gardner has also argued that rural hospitals should receive coronavirus-related support because they could take patients from stressed and crowded urban hospitals. Gardner, furthermore, has admitted that the national stockpile did not have enough material to combat COVID-19.

With this as a backdrop, Gardner, the Republican senator, promptly thanked Trump for sending the ventilators.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump, 100 ventilators and approval of our National Guard assistance is outstanding news for Colorado. Coloradans are standing together as we get through the #COVID19 pandemic, even if we have to stand six feet apart. https://t.co/0d26KtMeEM — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) April 8, 2020

The criticism of the president was typically fast and furious.

Gardner voted against impeaching Trump in February. In a statement at the time, he decried “partisan accusations, investigations, and endless acrimony.”

