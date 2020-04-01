Above the Law Founder David Lat Says He’s Been Discharged from Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

David Lat, founder of the legal news website Above the Law, said Wednesday that he’s been discharged from the hospital after a lengthy fight with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He celebrated this with a final selfie from his hospital bed.

Lat, 44, credited the staff at NYU Langone Health with saving his life, and making his hospitalization as pleasant as it could be under the circumstances. He said they also worked on research to fight diseases like COVID-19, and he was participating in two studies.

Now the next step: The bill.

Btw, I’m very curious to see the cost on the EOB for my #coronavirus treatment – any guesses? It involved 2 ER visits, 16 hospital nights (mostly in the ICU), 1 intubation, 6 days on a ventilator, tons of oxygen. #COVID19 #coronaboy #LatsCovid19Journal — David Lat (@DavidLat) April 1, 2020

That said, Lat voiced a lot of appreciation for NYU Langone.

“It’s great to have a world-class hospital so close to home,” he wrote. “If I ever come down again with life-threatening illness (or have another important #healthcare need), I’ll be back.”

Lat, who is currently a managing director for legal recruiter Lateral Link, recently reported getting COVID-19, having a hard time with the disease, and needing oxygen even though he was only in in his 40s; he didn’t have any health problems besides exercise-induced asthma. His husband Zachary Baron Shemtob said it got so bad that Lat was put on a ventilator. But the patient reported on Saturday that he was getting way better.

Also, in case you’re curious: He’s shaving the beard.

Definitely not! Shaving tonight. — David Lat (@DavidLat) April 1, 2020

