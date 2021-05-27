Underwater Search And Recovery Expert Joins Coptales Podcast: ‘Most Rewarding Thing to Give a Loving Family Member Back’

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with underwater search and recovery expert Keith Cormican. Cormican, the founder of “Bruce’s Legacy,” started his search and recovery nonprofit after losing his firefighter brother to a drowning incident.

“I had been wanting to do something for several years, and finally in 2013, I took the plunge,” Cormican said. “I took some money out of my savings… and we bought sonar equipment and started volunteering to do recoveries.”

From here, Cormican told Larkin and Doss about his first drowning victim body recovery. “We traveled to North Dakota and found a gentleman in a lake out there that had been missing for a week, and we found him in about a half hour’s time.”

Cormican also explained what makes his search and recovery efforts so successful.

“The advantage we have is the sonar,” Cormican said. “The sonar can reach out to 300-feet. I can spot a beer can over 100-feet away, so a body, I can see a body over 200-feet away.”

Eight years after starting his Bruce’s Legacy, Cormican has recovered the bodies of 35 drowning victims. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Cormican said. “I tell people, ‘it’s the most rewarding thing to be able to give a loving family member back after nobody else could.’”

You can watch the full episode here:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]