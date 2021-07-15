Police Officer-Turned-Social Media Influencer Reveals Why He Retired from Law Enforcement

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with “Mike the Cop,” a social media influencer with 1 million followers on Facebook and hundreds of thousands of subscribers and followers across other platforms.

“Mike the Cop,” best known for his viral social media posts, opened up about what lead him to retire from policing. He said that the reason wasn’t what some might assume.

“It’s never been about cop haters, it’s never been about the danger, it’s become about police administration,” Mike the Cop said.

“It’s about the political climate of being the next person they make an example of,” he added. “I got to the point where I was one traffic stop, one call away from being the example, even if I did everything right. I had a sense my administration would not have my back.”

You can watch the full show here:

