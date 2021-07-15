‘Naturopathic Doctor’ Charged in Fake Vaccine Card Scheme Told Customers That Pellets with COVID-19 Inside Would Yield ‘Lifelong Immunity’: DOJ

A 41-year-old self-described “Naturopathic Doctor” in Napa, California is accused of selling customers a bill of goods, falsely claiming that pellets purportedly containing COVID-19 would yield “lifelong immunity” from the novel virus but without the toxic ingredients used in vaccines. Juli Mazi’s alleged M.O. was to instruct buyers of her so-called “homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets” to falsely attest on CDC vaccine cards to receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“However, in connection with the delivery of the purported homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets, MAZI sent to Complainant 1’s family members COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards with the Moderna vaccine entered in the field for product name. MAZI instructed Complainant 1’s family members to mark the cards to falsely state that they received the Moderna vaccine on the date that they ingested the purported COVID-19 homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets,” according to a complaint released Wednesday.

The allegations of “Complainant 1” get more detailed from here:

In an interview with this affiant, Complainant 1 stated that her/his family members said they had a virtual meeting with MAZI and then purchased pellets which later arrived in the mail, along with the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards. MAZI told the family members to fill in the date on the card with a date when they were eligible for an FDA-authorized COVID- 19 vaccine. Complainant 1 stated that one family member was not eligible to receive an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine at the time that s/he received the pellets. None of the family members received an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine at any time—from MAZI or any other source—but MAZI falsified, concealed, and covered up this material fact, and made materially false documents by writing, or causing to be written, on the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards that MAZI had administered the Moderna vaccine to the family members.

Documents say Mazi told Complainant 1 that the “dose [of pellets] is actually the same for babies” and minor children.

Worse yet, Mazi was allegedly recorded issuing instructions to Complainant 1 on how to execute the bogus vaccination card scheme by signing Mazi’s name for her as the “healthcare professional” who administered the Moderna doses. Those alleged instructions included advice like “[Y]ou will basically fill in the card yourself . . . The only important aspect about the card is that it is legible. It does not matter whose handwriting it is in, and in most circumstances where they are having those like make-shift vaccination assembly line type situations, they are having people fill in the information themselves”; “You will put my name, Dr. Juli Mazi . . . They want to see the dates are about one month apart or at least three weeks in between those dates . . . Ultimately, once you have the card completely filled out, I would highly recommend that you take a picture of it, and favorite that picture in your phone so you can find it quickly and easily.”

Of the “pellets,” Mazi allegedly said on the recording that they were “from the COVID-19 . . . It is made from the disease particles themselves.”

“I do not know the exact process for that,” Mazi admitted before attempting to explain the supposed effects. “As long as they can extract germs of the virus, they can make the remedy. With this method, we are tapping into what is known as the innate-immune system. That is like our higher intelligence part of the immune system. A good example of that is how mothers transfer their immune intelligence to their babies. You know any of those diseases or germs that mom was exposed to prior to pregnancy, all that information is inherited by the baby. That becomes the baby’s innate-immune system. So, that baby ends up having lifelong immunity to all that information without ever having to have been exposed to it in the first place. That is basically what this is tapping into, as well.”

This was not a one-time thing, according to the Department of Justice. Two other complainants corroborated Mazi’s alleged fake cure/fake vaccine card scheme, specifically the detail about instructions on how to fill out the fake vaccine cards.

Mazi now faces charges of wire fraud and false statements related to health care matters.

Mazi’s bio notes that she is a graduate of the National University of Natural Medicine. In 2019, she was featured in an “Alumna Story” post on the institution’s website.

Dr. Mazi’s journey to NUNM started because of a loved one’s experience with allopathic medicine, and gained traction when she discovered the connection to plants. Her own experience with medical school at NUNM dispels some myths about naturopathic medicine: that it is a bunch of “hippy, earthy doctors.” Instead, Dr. Mazi completed four years of rigorous medical school and board certifications. Like all ND grads from NUNM, she went through extensive training of advanced sciences, functional medicine, and alternative medicine and therapies in order to treat the whole person.

“Dr. Juli Mazi is a Naturopathic Doctor, who works with people of all ages to help them thrive and to achieve an optimal and vibrant state of well being,” says the defendant’s Twitter account, which is rife with inspirational quotes and links to her Facebook account (where she has more than 12,000 followers).

The government says Mazi exploited and “endangered” the public during a pandemic by hawking fake cures and fake vaccination status cards.

“This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the American people from fraudsters during this national emergency. This commitment is evident in this prosecution as well as in the ongoing work of the Department and our agency partners in the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force established by the Attorney General earlier this year.”

Read the complaint below:

[Image via DOJ]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]