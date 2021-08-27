‘It’s a Lot to Comprehend’: Dallas Police Senior Corporal Reflects on Night of 7/7 in 2016, When Five Officers Were Ambushed and Killed

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast Coptales & Cocktails, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit, and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with Dallas Police Senior Corporal Matt Banes.

Banes told Larkin and Doss what it was like to be a part of the SWAT team that responded as Micah Xavier Johnson ambushed and killed five police officers and wounded nine others on July 7, 2016.

“The hot tone goes off… sure as hell it was an officer down call that came out.” Banes said. “The radio traffic kept getting more and more horrific… We had an officer down, then multiple officers down, then multiple shooters. It’s not a feeling that’s really describable, when something of this magnitude pops off it’s a lot to comprehend.”

Banes said the cities entire law enforcement responded to the incident.

“The whole damn city lit up with red and blues,” he said. “It was an overwhelming response because of the heinous radio traffic.”

Watch Banes describe the entire incident, and how he was able to take out the target below:

