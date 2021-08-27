Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Off-Duty Detective as He Dined with Friends on Restaurant Patio

Two men have been arrested for allegedly murdering an off-duty, out-of-town police detective who was dining with friends.

Frederick D. Jackson, 19, and Anthony Rayshard Jenkins, 21, killed 41-year-old Everett Briscoe during a botched robbery last Saturday on the patio of a restaurant in Houston, Texas, authorities announced in a press conference on Friday. The suspects also allegedly injured the detective’s friend Dyrin Riculfy, who remains in critical condition. Riculfy remains in a coma, suffering from a gunshot to the head, according to a KHOU report.

Briscoe was out with a group dining on the patio of Grotto Ristorante, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner previously said. Two gunmen approached. The chief described a robbery, in which the group complied. One of the suspects opened fire, however, striking Briscoe and Riculfy, according to this account.

“It makes no sense,” Finner said, voicing outrage and sadness at Briscoe’s death.

The chief is now announcing that police arrested Jenkins at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Investigators also seized a Nissan Altima consistent with the description of the suspect vehicle. A SWAT team arrested Jackson on Thursday, the chief said.

Both suspects are charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (D). The death penalty is on the table, and prosecutors will review the case to determine which punishment to seek, Ogg said.

There is no evidence to indicate that the alleged motive was anything other than a robbery, said Houston police Lt. John McGalin. Police are still investigating who fired the fatal shots, he said. Cops have not recovered the guns, he said. Both men allegedly participated in local robberies. Surveillance footage showed them committing the crimes and also engaging in behavior indicative of stalking people to commit robberies, the lieutenant added. The alleged motive was seeking high-end jewelry.

Ogg said both men were already out on bond for previous offenses. Jenkins, a member of the Young Scott Block gang, was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Ogg said. Jackson, who McGalin said belonged to a different gang, was out on bond for an aggravated robbery in 2020. He forfeited a $40,000 bond in January 2021, and did it again for a $150,000 amount in Aug. 11, when he cut off his ankle monitor, Ogg added.

A third individual is a person of interest in the case, but Ogg and McGalin declined to elaborate.

“Detectives believe there is a third male who has knowledge of the incident,” the Houston Police Department said in a statement. “The male is considered a person of interest and is being sought for questioning. His identity is not being released at this time.”

Officers ask that anyone with information in the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

[Booking photos of Jackson and Jenkins via Houston Police Department; image of Briscoe via New Orleans Police Department]

