Cops Connected to Raid that Killed Breonna Taylor Falsified Paperwork, Conspired to Lie, and Violated Civil Rights Laws: DOJ

A group of four former and current Louisville, Kentucky police officers connected to the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor have been arrested and charged with various federal offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Attorney General Merrick Garland generally categorized the alleged offenses as “civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses” that included the “falsification of a search warrant” that “resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death.”

Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted federally on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to a federal indictment.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Detective Kelly Goodlett, Sergeant Kyle Meany, and Detective Joshua Jaynes are charged with conspiracy. (The paperwork in the cases against Meany and Jaynes is not yet available publicly on a federal court database, but their attorneys relayed the charges to Louisville FOX affiliate WDRB. The information in Goodlett’s case is public.)

WDRB identified Jaynes as a former officer; Meany and Goodlett were identified as current officers.

“The federal charges announced today allege that members of the Place-Based Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor’s home, that this act violated federal civil rights laws, and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death,” Garland said at a press conference Thursday morning. “Specifically, we allege that Ms. Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when defendants Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany, and Kelly Goodlett sought a warrant to search Ms. Taylor’s home knowing that officers lacked probable cause for the search. We allege that the defendants knew the affidavit in support of that warrant contained false and misleading information and that it omitted material information.”

Garland said the affidavit which predicated the deadly raid “falsely claimed” that officers had verified that the target of a drug trafficking operation had received packages at Taylor’s address.

“In fact, defendants Jaynes and Goodlett knew that was not true,” Garland said.

The attorney general added that the officers who “carried out the search” were “not involved in the drafting of the warrant and were unaware of the false and misleading statements it contained.”

Garland said the officers Jaynes and Goodlett “conspired to knowingly falsify an investigative document that was created after Ms. Taylor’s death” and conspired to mislead federal and state authorities about what happened.

“For example, we allege that in May 2020, those two defendants met in a garage where they agreed to tell investigators a false story,” Garland said.

Meany is also accused of lying to the FBI.

The charges against Hankison are separate.

After Taylor was shot, Hankison “moved from the doorway to the side of the apartment and fired ten more shots through a window and a sliding glass door, both of which were covered with blinds and curtains,” the indictment against Hankison asserts.

Asst. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said an ongoing civil probe into the Louisville Metro Police Department is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

