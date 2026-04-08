A suspect in Kentucky attacked a random man on the street with a cleaver and attempted to kill him "because he was a foreigner," according to authorities.

Jeremiah Page, 30, stands charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault, the Louisville Metro Police Department told Law&Crime. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

On Monday at about 5:30 p.m., Page was walking on a sidewalk on the 7300 block of Preston Highway in Louisville when he approached another man, local CBS affiliate WLKY reported, citing an arrest citation from police. Page held a "cleaver-knife," and he allegedly swung it repeatedly at the man, hitting him twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

The suspect reportedly ran away, while police responded to the scene, as multiple witnesses and video captured the alleged attack. The victim — who did not speak English — was apparently stable enough to speak with officers, telling them about the incident. However, he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide an update on the victim's status on Wednesday other than saying he is still alive.

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Responding officers are said to have found Page nearby — still armed with the cleaver. According to the court document, they read him his Miranda rights, and he confessed to the attack.

When asked why he did it, Page told investigators that the man was "trespassing on his land" and that he tried to kill him "because he was a foreigner," area ABC affiliate WHAS reported. The suspect allegedly also claimed that he "owned all of Louisville."

During his appearance in court on Tuesday, the defendant's bond was set at $750,000. He is due back in court on April 17.