Skip to main content

‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Jailed on Sex Assault Charges in Los Angeles After Judge Revokes $5 Million Bail

Meghann CuniffOct 26th, 2022, 4:41 pm
 

Hollywood producer Eric Weinberg during his arraignment at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Hollywood producer Eric Michael Weinberg is in jail in Los Angeles after a judge revoked his $5 million bail at the request of prosecutors.

Weinberg, whose behind the popular TV show Scrubs, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 18 felonies involving five women, three weeks after he was arrested. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Victoria Wilson ordered him jailed immediately, agreeing with prosecutors that Weinberg is a danger to society.

Prosecutors filed a sealed motion seeking to remand Weinberg, then Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez argued in court Tuesday that Weinberg’s indiscrimination when choosing his victims and the locations of his crimes demonstrate “there was no less restrictive mechanism to protect the public.”

“It could be any woman at any place in public,” said Micha Star Liberty, an Oakland-based lawyer who represents 13 women who say Weinberg assaulted them. She declined to say if any of her clients are among the five women whom Weinberg is formally accused of assaulting, citing concerns that the women may be publicly identified.

Martinez said in court that police have received 70 tips regarding Weinberg since an Oct. 5 press conference announcing his charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We know that there are a lot more,” Liberty told Law&Crime.

Weinberg’s lawyer, Philip Cohen, said Weinberg should be allowed to stay out of jail on home confinement, but Star said Judge Wilson agreed with Martinez that he was too dangerous to be anywhere but a jail cell.

“It was a pretty incredible moment in court,” Liberty said. “The judge was very reasoned and courageous. These are not easy decisions to make, but she had both the law and the facts on her side and she made the right call.”

Liberty said her 13 clients as well as other women “who I’ve talked to about him who are not my clients were all able to breathe a collective sigh of relief because he’s off the streets.”

“That was very scary and very stressful for all of those women,” Liberty said.

Under investigation for years, Weinberg is charged with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2014 and 2019, but police said at the Oct. 5 press conference that they are investigating other assault allegations from years earlier.

The Los Angeles County’s jail roster lists Weinberg’s arrest location as the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where he was arraigned about 11:40 a.m.. He was booked into jail at 1:08 p.m.

His arraignment prompted two other celebrity sexual assault trials to break for lunch early, because Martinez is one of two DAs prosecuting disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Cohen is defending That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson in his trial for three counts of forcible rape.

(Image: Photo by Robyn Beck – Pool/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

A graduate of the University of Oregon, Meghann worked at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, and the Idaho Statesman in Boise, Idaho, before moving to California in 2013 to work at the Orange County Register. She spent four years as a litigation reporter for the Los Angeles Daily Journal and one year as a California-based editor and reporter for Law.com and associated publications such as The National Law Journal and New York Law Journal before joining Law & Crime News. Meghann has written for The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Bloomberg Law, ABA Journal, The Forward, Los Angeles Business Journal and the Laguna Beach Independent. Her Twitter coverage of federal court hearings in a lawsuit over homelessness in Los Angeles placed 1st in the Los Angeles Press Club's Southern California Journalism Awards for Best Use of Social Media by an Independent Journalist in 2021. An article she freelanced for Los Angeles Times Community News about a debate among federal judges regarding the safety of jury trials during COVID also placed 1st in the Orange County Press Club Awards for Best Pandemic News Story in 2021.

You may also like: