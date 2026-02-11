An 18-year-old Kentucky woman is accused of lying to police about being sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a local Walmart earlier this month, sparking an intense investigation. Autumn L. Tomlin was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of felony false reporting of an incident, authorities announced.

"Allegations of this nature are incredibly serious and need to be thoroughly investigated before conclusions are made, not only for the integrity of the investigation but for public safety," the Glasgow Police Department said in a statement. "It is important to emphasize that our agency investigates many reports of sexual assault. The overwhelming majority are legitimate crimes involving real victims. False reports negatively impact other victims who want to report their trauma, while also undermining public trust and diverting critical emergency resources."

According to a news release from the department, officers on Feb. 4 responded to the Walmart Supercenter in the 2300 block of Happy Valley Road regarding a report of a sexual assault that allegedly took place "inside the Walmart restroom." In addition to patrol officers, detectives with the department's Criminal Investigations Unit also responded and "immediately issued a thorough investigation into the allegations."

The department said it treated the sexual assault claim "with the seriousness such allegations demand."

However, as the investigation progressed, police said they obtained digital and physical evidence that "refuted the legitimacy" of Tomlin's claims. Investigators did not release any additional details of Tomlin's supposedly false claims.

Police further urged the public to "exercise caution" regarding rumors and speculation being circulated on social media.

"Inaccurate information can cause unwarranted fear, public outrage, and unfairly discredit the professionalism and training of responding officers who are following the protocols in place to investigate allegations in their totality," the release said.

Tomlin was transported and processed at the Hart County Jail on Tuesday and released on Wednesday, according to the county sheriff's office website. She is currently scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on March 16, per court records.