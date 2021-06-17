Video Shows Florida Cops Saving 20-Year-Old Woman Who Had ‘Every Intention’ of Jumping Off of a Bridge onto I-95

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fort Pierce Police Department officers are being credited with saving a woman they said had “every intention” of jumping off of a bridge onto I-95.

Video, intentionally blurred to obscure the identity of the 20-year-old woman, shows that she appeared determined to take her own life on Tuesday. Just as the “distraught” woman swung her leg over a barrier and appeared intent on jumping, two police officers on scene stopped that from happening.

The department posted a video on Tuesday of Officers Hayden Willis and Casey Miklosh narrating the events as body camera footage played in the background.

Office Miklosh described the woman as “agitated.” He said that he observed what appeared to be “recent scarring” from cuts on her arms. Officers were called to the scene after someone reported seeing a person “praying” on the edge of the bridge.

“When she got to the wall, she threw one leg over. I was able to run up and I grabbed her by her torso and her pants and I was able to pull her back over the wall,” Miklosh said.

“Thanks to the quick efforts of Officer Willis and Miklosh, a woman’s life was saved today,” the department posted on Facebook. “The two were able to halt traffic on the I-95 near the Okeechobee overpass while stopping the woman from jumping into oncoming traffic. A big thank you goes out to Florida Highway Patrol and Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

[Image via YouTube screengrab]

