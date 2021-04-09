House InvestiGaetz: Florida Congressman’s Conduct Under Congressional Ethics Committee Microscope as Indicted Associate Seeks Plea Deal with Feds

Hours after we learned that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had lawyered up amid a widening Department of Justice investigation into sex trafficking, the House Ethics Committee announced an investigation of its own on Friday into the various allegations about Gaetz’s conduct that have made headlines over the last days and weeks.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” the statement from Committee Chairman Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) and Ranking Member Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) began. “The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.”

The announcement of the investigation comes the day after Gaetz’s indicted associate Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, and prosecutors officially expressed a willingness to resolve Greenberg’s criminal case with a plea deal. Greenberg’s defense lawyer Fritz Scheller made waves when answering the questions of the press outside of court. After being peppered with several questions, Scheller said: “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today. Alright?”

It remains to be seen if Greenberg will be signing a cooperation agreement with the government. As of right now, Greenberg has pleaded not guilty to all 33 criminal counts he faces. The charges include: Sex Trafficking of a Child; Driver’s Privacy Protection Act Violations; Unlawful Use of Means of Identification of Another Person; Production of an Identification Document; Aggravated Identity Theft; Production of Identification and False Identification Documents; Wire Fraud; Illegal Monetary Transactions; Stalking; Unlawful Use of Means of Identification of Another Person; Conspiracy to Bribe a Public Official; Submission of a False Claim; Theft of Government Property.

This is a developing story.

[Image via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images]

