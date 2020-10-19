CNN Chief Legal Analyst Suspended by The New Yorker for Exposing Himself During Zoom Call

CNN chief legal analyst and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin apparently exposed his penis during a Zoom call last week related to his work for the latter news organization, resulting in a suspension.

VICE Motherboard reported the news Monday afternoon, which included an apologetic statement from Toobin confirming that this, indeed, occurred.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said of last week’s incident. The New Yorker said Toobin was suspended pending further investigation.

Toobin managed to be caught with his pants down in full view of New Yorker and WNYC radio employees who participated in the Zoom call, he said, because he “believed [he] was not visible on Zoom.”

“I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” Toobin told VICE.

It’s unclear which day last week this took place, but it was noticed that Toobin hasn’t tweeted since last Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Toobin reportedly appeared on CNN as recently as Saturday in his legal pundit role. Law&Crime reached out to two CNN representatives for comment on Toobin’s status with the network.

A CNN spokesperson told Law&Crime that Toobin has “asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

Toobin has worked as a legal analyst at CNN since 2002. He has been with The New Yorker for more than 25 years.

[Image via Image via CNN screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]