Trump Flips Out on ‘Totally Incompetent and Weak’ Supreme Court in Post-Christmas Rant

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump on Saturday morning called the Supreme Court of the United States “totally incompetent and weak” for failing to deliver him the 2020 election win he desires. Trump also claimed to have “absolute PROOF” of “massive Election Fraud” and balked that the justices “don’t want to see it.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Trump also complained that report of John Durham, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating—nominally (but questionably) as special counsel—whether anyone violated the law by conducting “intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, was not yet complete. Durham was also authorized to examine individuals associated with the Trump Administration.

Where the hell is the Durham Report? They spied on my campaign, colluded with Russia (and others), and got caught. Read the Horowitz Reports about Comey & McCabe. Even the Fake News @nytimes said “bad”. They tried it all, and failed, so now they are trying to steal the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

The “Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Trump’s attacks on the Supreme Court are nothing new.

The Supreme Court at least one election-related case remaining on its docket. The justices will not conference on a lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Republicans against the Secretary of the Commonwealth until Jan. 8th, two days after a joint session of Congress is scheduled to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. That case has morphed to largely examine future elections, not the election which is in its final stages of affirmation.

The court ordered briefs but previously refused to take up a pro-Trump lawsuit filed by Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican who staunchly supports the president.

