Trump Flips Out on ‘Totally Incompetent and Weak’ Supreme Court in Post-Christmas Rant

Aaron KellerDec 26th, 2020, 12:25 pm

BETHPAGE, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 6, 2016 in Bethpage, New York. The rally comes ahead of the April 15 New York primary.

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump on Saturday morning called the Supreme Court of the United States “totally incompetent and weak” for failing to deliver him the 2020 election win he desires.  Trump also claimed to have “absolute PROOF” of “massive Election Fraud” and balked that the justices “don’t want to see it.”

Trump also complained that report of John Durham, the U.S. Attorney who is investigatingnominally (but questionably) as special counsel—whether anyone violated the law by conducting “intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, was not yet complete.  Durham was also authorized to examine individuals associated with the Trump Administration.

Trump’s attacks on the Supreme Court are nothing new.

The Supreme Court at least one election-related case remaining on its docket.  The justices will not conference on a lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Republicans against the Secretary of the Commonwealth until Jan. 8th, two days after a joint session of Congress is scheduled to affirm Joe Biden’s victory.  That case has morphed to largely examine future elections, not the election which is in its final stages of affirmation.

The court ordered briefs but previously refused to take up a pro-Trump lawsuit filed by Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican who staunchly supports the president.

[Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images.]

 

