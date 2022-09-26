Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman Urges Judge to Shield Additional Chapman University Emails from Jan. 6 Committee

Former President Donald Trump’s post-election lawyer John Eastman is asking a federal judge in California to shield from the Jan. 6 Committee an additional 558 documents from his Chapman University email account.

In a short filing Monday, Eastman’s lawyers said they’ll produce 18 of the 576 documents requested by the committee, but they believe the remaining 558 are protected through previous orders or because they are attorney work product. Most are part of an email chain U.S. District Judge David O. Carter previously blocked from the committee or are “very similar.”

“The few documents not falling in either of these categories are mostly clear cases of work product, e.g. a draft filing transmitted with attorney edits,” according to the brief from Charles Burnham, a lawyer with Burnham & Gorokhov PLLC in Washington, D.C.

The filing begins a briefing schedule that Judge Carter set on Sept. 15 but said could be skipped if both Eastman’s counsel and Jan. 6 Committee counsel agreed.

Just in: Judge Carter has scheduled briefing for @January6thCmte‘s request that he review a final batch of John Eastman’s @ChapmanU emails. First brief due Sept. 26, but they can skip it all if both Eastman and the #J6 committee consent. pic.twitter.com/6fsl5bqLL9 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 15, 2022

House General Counsel Douglas Letter now has until next Monday to respond to Eastman’s argument that Carter shouldn’t allow the committee to see the 558 documents.

It was Letter who initiated the current process on Sept. 14, asking Carter to privately review 572 documents the committee previously temporarily agreed not to seek. There originally were 576 documents spanning 3,236 pages, but Letter’s motion said Eastman provided four on his own accord.

Today’s brief said that number is now 18, though it doesn’t give a page length for them.

Read the brief below:

This is a developing story.

[Image: Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]