Skip to main content

Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman Urges Judge to Shield Additional Chapman University Emails from Jan. 6 Committee

Meghann CuniffSep 26th, 2022, 9:07 pm
 
John Eastman

Former lawyer of former President Donald Trump, John Eastman, appears on screen during the fourth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Former President Donald Trump’s post-election lawyer John Eastman is asking a federal judge in California to shield from the Jan. 6 Committee an additional 558 documents from his Chapman University email account.

In a short filing Monday, Eastman’s lawyers said they’ll produce 18 of the 576 documents requested by the committee, but they believe the remaining 558 are protected through previous orders or because they are attorney work product. Most are part of an email chain U.S. District Judge David O. Carter previously blocked from the committee or are “very similar.”

“The few documents not falling in either of these categories are mostly clear cases of work product, e.g. a draft filing transmitted with attorney edits,” according to the brief from Charles Burnham, a lawyer with Burnham & Gorokhov PLLC in Washington, D.C.

The filing begins a briefing schedule that Judge Carter set on Sept. 15 but said could be skipped if both Eastman’s counsel and Jan. 6 Committee counsel agreed.

House General Counsel Douglas Letter now has until next Monday to respond to Eastman’s argument that Carter shouldn’t allow the committee to see the 558 documents.

It was Letter who initiated the current process on Sept. 14, asking Carter to privately review 572 documents the committee previously temporarily agreed not to seek. There originally were 576 documents spanning 3,236 pages, but Letter’s motion said Eastman provided four on his own accord.

Today’s brief said that number is now 18, though it doesn’t give a page length for them.

Read the brief below:

This is a developing story.

[Image: Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

A graduate of the University of Oregon, Meghann worked at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, and the Idaho Statesman in Boise, Idaho, before moving to California in 2013 to work at the Orange County Register. She spent four years as a litigation reporter for the Los Angeles Daily Journal and one year as a California-based editor and reporter for Law.com and associated publications such as The National Law Journal and New York Law Journal before joining Law & Crime News. Meghann has written for The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Bloomberg Law, ABA Journal, The Forward, Los Angeles Business Journal and the Laguna Beach Independent. Her Twitter coverage of federal court hearings in a lawsuit over homelessness in Los Angeles placed 1st in the Los Angeles Press Club's Southern California Journalism Awards for Best Use of Social Media by an Independent Journalist in 2021. An article she freelanced for Los Angeles Times Community News about a debate among federal judges regarding the safety of jury trials during COVID also placed 1st in the Orange County Press Club Awards for Best Pandemic News Story in 2021.

You may also like: