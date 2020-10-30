In 3 A.M. Tweet, President Says Opponent Will Only Win Election if Supreme Court Helps

An early Friday morning tweet revealed that the president of the United States had losing the election on his mind. At 3 a.m., President Donald Trump said that he will only lose the election to Joe Biden if the Supreme Court helps Biden win.

If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well. At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

“If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well. At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left!” Trump said.

This tweet followed another one that said Biden would destroy the Supreme Court—presumably to retaliate over the appointments of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch.

Biden will destroy the United States Supreme Court. Don’t let this happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

In summary, the tweets: if Biden wins it’s because SCOTUS helped make that happen, not the voters. The “4 Justices (plus1)” responsible for allowing that will be rendered irrelevant; their power will be diluted by court-packing.

Legal commentators immediately likened this tweet to the pardon-dangling tweets—and the “I would like you to do us a favor, though” line—of the not so distant past. They suggested this was like saying: Nice Supreme Court you got there … would be a shame if something happened to it.

The President who dangled pardons at his cronies to keep them from cooperating with the Mueller investigation is now trying to convince the Supreme Court to do him a little favor. No institution Trump touches gets out of this with its integrity intact. https://t.co/xksNMqGvHK — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 30, 2020

For a US President to attempt to pressure Supreme Court Justices into issuing a ruling handing him the election to avoid potentially unwanted new colleagues on the Court is … mind-blowing. And yet very on brand for Trump: what’s in it for them, he asks, if I win? His answer: pic.twitter.com/b7ksvnkirX — Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) October 30, 2020

“I want you to do me a favor, though …” https://t.co/OTd4S20P3K — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) October 30, 2020

While court expansion is Constitutional, I was skeptical a few weeks ago whether there really would be political will to do it. But tweets like this — and other developments like ACB's swearing-in / political rally — seem to have changed the game and made it much more likely. https://t.co/WSFqGWiW09 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 30, 2020

In addition to attempting to bully the Supreme Court, Trump is also attempting to persuade people of a falsehood, that the election isn't up to the voters. He wants people to feel powerless. Voters are flexing their muscles by voting in record numbers, and that scares him. https://t.co/85QYLOD87l — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) October 30, 2020

Later on Friday morning, the president tweeted “SUPREME COURT!”

SUPREME COURT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

