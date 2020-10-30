Watch Our Live Network Now

In 3 A.M. Tweet, President Says Opponent Will Only Win Election if Supreme Court Helps

Matt NahamOct 30th, 2020, 10:33 am

An early Friday morning tweet revealed that the president of the United States had losing the election on his mind. At 3 a.m., President Donald Trump said that he will only lose the election to Joe Biden if the Supreme Court helps Biden win.

“If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well. At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left!” Trump said.

This tweet followed another one that said Biden would destroy the Supreme Court—presumably to retaliate over the appointments of Justices Amy Coney BarrettBrett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch.

In summary, the tweets: if Biden wins it’s because SCOTUS helped make that happen, not the voters. The “4 Justices (plus1)” responsible for allowing that will be rendered irrelevant; their power will be diluted by court-packing.

Legal commentators immediately likened this tweet to the pardon-dangling tweets—and the “I would like you to do us a favor, though” line—of the not so distant past. They suggested this was like saying: Nice Supreme Court you got there … would be a shame if something happened to it.

Later on Friday morning, the president tweeted “SUPREME COURT!”

Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime.

