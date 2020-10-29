Judge Warns 8th Circuit’s Drastic Intervention in Minnesota Election Ignores ‘Substantial Risk’ of Disenfranchisement

A federal appellate judge warned on Thursday that her colleagues created a “substantial risk” of disenfranchising tens of thousands of voters by bumping up a deadline for counting mail-in ballots by one full week. Minnesotans’ votes will not be tallied if not received by Election Day, no matter if their ballots were postmarked on time, despite the fact that the state has told residents for months that those ballots had seven calendar days to be received.

“As of October 23, almost 580,000 Minnesota voters had requested—but not yet returned—their absentee ballots. In accordance with Minnesota’s current election procedure, these voters would have until November 3 to mail or otherwise submit their ballots,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Kelly, an Obama appointee, noted in a blistering dissent.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton squeaked by in Minnesota with just less than 45,000 votes.

“Any absentee voter who has not yet returned their ballot, and who is anxious about doing so in person because of COVID-19, especially given Minnesota’s rising case numbers, runs the substantial risk of being disenfranchised,” Kelly added.

Both of the appellate judges for the majority—U.S. Circuit Judges Bobby Shepherd and L. Steven Grasz—were appointed by Republicans. The American Bar Association unanimously rated Grasz, a Donald Trump appointee, “not qualified” for the Eighth Circuit bench in October 2017.

This is a developing story…

[Image via YouTube screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]