Trump Fan Known as #FloridaFlagJacket Now Faces Felony Charges, Including for Assaulting Officers

A man known online by the hashtag #FloridaFlagJacket has been arrested by the FBI and charged with several federal crimes, reports indicate.

According to online court records, Robert Scott Palmer, 53, of Largo, Fla., is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impending officers or employees; civil disorder; and entering in or remaining upon restricted buildings or grounds with relation to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C.

NEW: #FBI Tampa arrested Robert Scott Palmer of Largo on charges related to his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on 1/6/21. Continue to check for updates on PACER and here: https://t.co/q07sKwr0Dm — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) March 17, 2021

Palmer’s charging documents are not yet available as of the time of this writing.

Palmer’s identity as the man pictured wearing clearly conspicuous pro-Trump regalia at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been known for several weeks. The FBI posted images showing the man’s face and the man’s acts on Jan. 6 while seeking information as to his identity. An online sleuth known only as “Amy” worked with reporters from Huffpost to track the man’s whereabouts. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow played video of the man believed to be Palmer using a fire extinguisher to battle police officers at the Capitol. Video surfaced of the man giving his name to an interviewer wearing the clothing which made him famous. That video, recorded by CJTV Media, LLC, is embedded below:

Other video which circulated widely online showed the man believed to be Palmer spraying a fire extinguisher toward police officers standing guard in a Capitol archway.

The man then moves closer to the archway, winds up for a toss, and hurls the extinguisher into the archway.

Tampa Bay, Fla. CBS affiliate WTSP-TV caught up with Palmer on Wednesday in federal court. The station noted that he was the owner of a self-described “cleaning restoration business,” which says on its website that it handles such items as tile, grout, carpet, upholstery, leather, and hardwood.

When reached by Huffpost reporters on March 4, Palmer reportedly confirmed that he was present at the Capitol Complex on Jan. 6 “wearing an American flag jacket bearing Trump’s name.” He also reportedly claimed he was struck in the stomach by a police projectile. However, Palmer “clammed up” when pressed about whether he used a fire extinguisher to “assault” a line of police officers, hung up the phone after asserting he would remain silent, and subsequently deleted his Facebook account, the outlet reported.

Watch the video below of the incident which appears to have given rise to the charges (it is cued to 26:04, when the man believed to be Palmer is shown):

