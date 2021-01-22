Rioter Who Helped Drag Officer Down U.S. Capitol Steps Tried to Flee to Switzerland: Feds

A man who helped drag a police officer down the U.S. Capitol steps tried to flee to Switzerland after the day of the siege and then, in what authorities called a different type of flight effort, attempted suicide, prosecutors told a judge on Friday.

Jeffrey Patrick Sabol, a 51-year-old divorced geophysicist with three children, has not been charged with assault but rather under a civil disorder statute barring any effort to “obstruct, impede, or interfere” law enforcement.

The revelations became public during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause on Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Gianforti claimed that Sabol was caught on tape by the Washington Post helping a mob drag an officer down the Capitol steps and bought a ticket to Zurich, Switzerland, a country without an extradition treaty to the United States.

“I think that his suicide attempt can be taken as consciousness of guilt,” Gianforti said.

Sabol was arrested inside Westchester Medical Center, where he was allegedly recovering from that attempt, at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Department of Justice did not make Sabol’s court papers available by press time, and his docket does not appear to be open. The FBI announced a statement with little information about the man or the charges that he is facing.

“Earlier this morning, we took Jeffrey Sabol into custody for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building,” Assistant FBI Director in Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr. wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story…

