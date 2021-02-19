‘ANGRY Patriot Hippie,’ Who Claimed to Be at Capitol on January 6, Threatened to Shoot FBI Agents: Affidavit | Law & Crime

A woman from Boca Raton, Florida is accused of threatening to kill FBI agents after they tried to question her on whether she was at the U.S. Capitol siege, according to the Department of Justice. Suzanne Ellen Kaye, 59, she would not talk to investigators without a lawyer, and allegedly asserted that she would exercise her “second amendment right to shoot your fucking ass if you come here.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in an affidavit that Kaye popped up on their radar after a tipster sent information about her on Jan. 16.

“The tipster further reported that KAYE claimed she was at The Capitol on January 6, 2021, and may have additional information,” the affidavit stated.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 after he continued to lie he actually won the 2020 presidential election. Rioters postponed but did not prevent Congress from counting Electoral College votes weighing in favor of the actual winner, current President Joe Biden. Kaye would seem to fit the profile to some extent. She was described as not being a fan of Biden or Democrats, posting critical statements to her Facebook account.

The feds said that they followed up on this, tracking down Kaye’s Instagram and TikTok, as well as visiting her last known address in Lake Worth, Florida on Jan. 28. That home was apparently unoccupied, however. They still managed to reach Kaye by phone. At first, she denied being in D.C. back on Jan. 6, but said she knew of people who did go. Kaye allegedly seemed open to talk, giving them her current address in Boca Roton and saying they could speak to her at her home because she was not able to drive.

Officials described a striking shift in tone, however. Authorities said they got a tip regarding her Facebook account on Feb. 8. It was alleged that Kaye put up a video threatening to shoot the FBI. An agent checked it out the next day:

On February 9, 2021, Agent Smith reviewed KAYE’s Facebook page titled “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” which revealed KAYE uploaded a video on January 31, 2021, at 10:38 pm captioned, “Fuck the FBI!!” In this video, KAYE announced that she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travel to Washington D.C. KAYE then told her audience in the video that she will not talk to the FBI without counsel, and that she will exercise “my second amendment right to shoot your fucking ass if you come here,” implying that she will use violence against FBI Agents if they come to her residence.

Kaye allegedly also put that video up on Instagram and TikTok on Jan. 31.

A detention hearing is set for Wednesday, records show.

“We will vigorously defend Ms. Kaye’s First Amendment right to express herself on social media and against this alleged crime,” Assistant Federal Public Defender Kristy Militello told Law&Crime in an email. “We look forward to presenting her defense at the appropriate time in court.”

You can ready the affidavit below:

Suzanne Kaye – Affidavit by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 via Brent Stirton/Getty Images]

