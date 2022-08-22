Trump Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Government, Claims ‘Most Americans’ Are Distressed by ‘Shockingly Aggressive’ Search of Former President’s Home

Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed court papers to combat a search warrant signed on Aug. 5 and executed on Aug. 8 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The litigation is positioned as a “motion for judicial oversight and additional relief.” It is docketed under the caption Trump v. United States Government.

“Politics cannot be allowed to impact the administrative of justice,” the motion asserts.

It also does not initially refer to Trump as a past-tense president.

“President Donald J. Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and in the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run,” it continues. “Beyond that, his endorsement in the 2022 mid-term elections has been decisive for Republican candidates.”

Later, however, the document asserts that the search involved the “former President’s home” — a tacit acknowledgement that Joe Biden is, indeed, the president.

The motion calls the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago a “shockingly aggressive move” with “no understanding of the distress that it would cause most Americans.”

“[R]oughly two dozen Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (‘FBI’), directed by attorneys of the U.S. Department of Justice, raided the home of President Donald J.Trump,” it goes on. “According to the Government, the agents seized documents, privileged and/or potentially privileged materials, and other items — including photos, handwritten notes, and even President Trump’s passports — that were outside the lawful reach of an already overbroad warrant. President Trump, like all citizens, is protected by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Property seized in violation of his constitutional rights must be returned forthwith.”

“Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans,” the lawsuit then asserts. “It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes. Therefore, we seek judicial assistance in the aftermath of an unprecedented and unnecessary raid on President Trump’s home.”

The privileged materials referenced are purported to be communications between Trump and his “top advisors.” The lawsuit asserts that those materials are “presumptively privileged” and that protecting the purported privilege is important to the “institution of the Presidency” no matter who is in office.

The document asks a judge to appoint a disinterested special master to review the materials seized. It also asks a judge to “enjoin[] further review of seized materials by the Government until a Special Master is appointed.”

The document further asks a judge to order the government to “provide a more detailed” list of the property recovered from Mar-a-Largo.

Finally, the document asks a judge to “require[] the Government to return any item seized that was not within the scope of the Search Warrant.”

The document does not directly ask the court to quash the entire warrant.

The motion was signed by Trump attorneys Lindsey Halligan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; James M. Trusty of Washington, D.C.; and M. Evan Corcoran of Baltimore, Maryland.

The case was assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee who was a former federal prosecutor and who is a member of the conservative Federalist Society. However, an entry in the court docket says U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart “is available to handle any or all proceedings in this case.” Reinhart signed off on the underlying warrant.

University of Texas Law School Prof. Stephen Vladeck immediately opined that Trump’s legal team was shopping for a judge sympathetic to the former president’s interests. The aforementioned Trump motion was not filed in the closest federal courthouse to Mar-a-Lago’s physical address in Palm Beach. Rather, it was filed in Fort Pierce. Judge Cannon is the sole judge assigned to that more distant federal courthouse according to a

This is a developing story . . . it will be updated . . .

Read the document in its entirety below.

