11th Circuit Allows DOJ to Review Mar-a-Lago Docs for Criminal Investigation, Partially Staying Judge Cannon’s Order for Special Master

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is allowing federal prosecutors to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that were marked classified. An appellate panel on Wednesday issued an order that blocks prosecutors from having to release the documents to a newly appointed special master.

The order grants a motion filed Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice, with a three-judge panel concluding that “the public interest favors a stay” in the proceedings previously laid out by a lower district court judge.

“It is self-evident that the public has a strong interest in ensuring that the storage of the classified records did not result in ‘exceptionally grave damage to the national security,'” according to the order, quoting a declaration prosecutors submitted from Alan Kohler Jr., assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “Ascertaining that necessarily involves reviewing the documents, determining who had access to them and when, and deciding which (if any) sources or methods are compromised.”

The panel also dismissed Trump’s argument that he would be “substantially” harmed by a stay, writing that because he “does not have a possessory interest in the documents at issue” and “does not suffer a cognizable harm if the United States reviews documents he neither owns nor has a personal interest in.”

The judges also said his argument that he would be harmed by a criminal investigation is “unpersuasive,” quoting a longstanding 1940 U.S. Supreme Court case Cobbledick v. United States: “Bearing the discomfiture and cost of a prosecution for crime even by an innocent person is one of the painful obligations of citizenship.”

The 29-page order is from Judges Robin S. Rosenbaum, a 2014 Barack Obama appointee; Elizabeth “Britt” Cagle Grant, a 2018 Trump appointee; and Andrew L. Brasher, a 2020 Trump appointee.

This is a developing story . . .

Read the full order below:

