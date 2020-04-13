U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Case—by Phone

The U.S. Supreme Court, which had no choice but to postpone highly anticipated cases back in March due to the spiraling out of control pandemic, announced on Monday that there will be oral arguments in May—by phone.

This is a first. As you can see from the cases listed (and bolded) below, cases on President Donald Trump’s tax returns and even a faithless electors case will be on the SCOTUS teleconference menu:

18-9526, McGirt v. Oklahoma

19-46, United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.

19-177, Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc.

19-267, Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and 19-348, St. James School v. Biel

19-431, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania, and 19-454,

Trump v. Pennsylvania

19-465, Chiafalo v. Washington

19-518, Colorado Department of State v. Baca

19-631, Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc.

19-635, Trump v. Vance

19-715, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, and 19-760, Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG

According to press release from the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information, teleconferences will occur on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

The Supreme Court has been closed to the public since March 12. That continues to be the case, and the justices will work remotely.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the press release said. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available.”

Legal observers were intrigued.

With live audio for the rest of us!!! https://t.co/TM452ILXEi — Matt Ford (@fordm) April 13, 2020

Supreme Court on teleconference … prudent but still shocking. https://t.co/DO0zdCcchI — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) April 13, 2020

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS to hear first-ever telephonic arguments in May, including in Trump tax cases and faithless elector case (and seven others): pic.twitter.com/EerZrsUTlI — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) April 13, 2020

The Supreme Court dips its toes in to the streaming age. Let's see if democracy collapses. https://t.co/7tgWu9VJrP — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) April 13, 2020

The US Supreme Court just announced that, in the cases it has postponed from the March and April sitting, some will be done by telephone in May, and others will be put off until the Fall. Remarkable/wise The Trump tax returns cases will be argued by phone,either May 4-6 or 11-13 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) April 13, 2020

“Hello this is Chief Justice Roberts is everyone—“ “Justice Gorsuch please mute your li—“ “It’s Breyer. I can’t hear anything. And I’ll tell you why I can’t hear anything. It’s bec—“ “Not yet Stephen. We haven’t even started!” Oy(ez), Oy(ez), Oy(ez)… — KSV (@KarenVladeckEsq) April 13, 2020

This should be interesting. https://t.co/hfd8LoW4QU — Laura D. Francis (@lauradfrancis) April 13, 2020

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]