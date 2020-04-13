Featured Posts

U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Case—by Phone

by | 10:38 am, April 13th, 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court, which had no choice but to postpone highly anticipated cases back in March due to the spiraling out of control pandemic, announced on Monday that there will be oral arguments in May—by phone.

This is a first. As you can see from the cases listed (and bolded) below, cases on President Donald Trump’s tax returns and even a faithless electors case will be on the SCOTUS teleconference menu:

18-9526, McGirt v. Oklahoma
19-46, United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.
19-177, Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc.
19-267, Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and 19-348, St. James School v. Biel
19-431, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania, and 19-454,
Trump v. Pennsylvania
19-465, Chiafalo v. Washington
19-518, Colorado Department of State v. Baca
19-631, Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc.
19-635, Trump v. Vance
19-715, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, and 19-760, Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG

According to press release from the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information, teleconferences will occur on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

The Supreme Court has been closed to the public since March 12. That continues to be the case, and the justices will work remotely.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the press release said. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available.”

Legal observers were intrigued.

