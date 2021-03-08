Supreme Court Rejects Lin Wood’s ‘Emergency’ Petition to Stop Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia … Months Later

The Supreme Court of the United States picked up where it left off last Monday, clearing out lingering 2020 election-related petitions. One of those rejected petitions was filed by attorney Lin Wood ahead of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, in the hopes that the high court would make like Jon Taffer and yell “shut it down!” The Supreme Court did not shut it down, Republicans lost the elections and they lost their Senate majority. Now, months later, SCOTUS has denied Wood’s “emergency” petition for a writ of mandamus.

The petition was filed on December 30, 2020 and docketed on January 4, 2021—one day before the Jon Ossoff–David Perdue and Raphael Warnock–Kelly Loeffler runoff elections were scheduled to take place and two days before Donald Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol to derail the counting of the Electoral College votes.

“Time is short so Petitioner [Wood] will get straight to the point: Petitioner’s Complaint to the District Court is part of a larger effort to expose and reverse and unprecedent [sic] conspiracy to steal the 2020 General Election, as well as the January 5, 2021 senatorial runoff election in the State of Georgia,” Wood’s petition said. “Petitioner and others like him seek to expose the massive, coordinated election fraud that occurred in the 2020 General Election, that will inevitably repeat itself in the January 5, 2021 runoff election.”

Republicans would go on to lose the runoff elections in Georgia, just as they lost the presidency. But Wood claimed that was because of “unconstitutional election fraud” that included “hundreds of thousands if not millions of illegal, fraudulent, ineligible or purely fictitious ballots were cast” for Joe Biden. Wood said those who made such claims were “almost uniformly derided as ‘conspiracy theorists’ or worse by Democrat politicians and activists and have been attacked or censored by their allies in the mainstream media and social media platforms — the modern public square.”

Therefore, Wood asked the Supreme Court to order a halt to the runoff elections.

“Petitioner seeks an emergency order instructing Respondents to halt the January 5, 2021 senatorial runoff election until such times the Respondents agree to comply with the Georgia Legislature’s prescribed elections procedures,” Wood said. “Petitioners further request that this Court direct the District Court to order production of all registration data, ballots, envelopes, etc. required to be maintained by Georgia state and federal law, to refrain from wiping or otherwise tampering with the data on all voting machines used in the November 2020 election, and to produce one such machine from each Georgia county for forensic examination by Petitioners’ experts.”

There would be no such emergency order.

Wood responded on Telegram, calling SCOTUS’ denial of his petition “no surprise.”

[Image via FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images]

