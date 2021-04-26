Justices Appear Poised to Strike Down California Law in Case with Potential to Allow More Dark Money in Politics

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments in the consolidated cases of Americans for Prosperity v. Becerra and Thomas More Law Center v. Becerra on Monday. The cases raise First Amendment challenges to a California law requiring charities to submit to the state a list of the names and addresses of their major donors to the IRS. The Court’s decision has potential to affect an array of disclosure laws, and in particular, campaign finance laws or regulations against so-called “dark money.”

Conservative watchdog groups filed lawsuits arguing that the policy violates the First Amendment, specifically by depriving donors of their privacy in association. According to the plaintiff petitioners, “California has no need to compel this sensitive donor information to serve any law-enforcement goal,” and the state “virtually never uses” any of the information for law-enforcement purposes.

Election law expert Rick Hasen predicts that “it’s clear that California will not win this case,” and explained that there are multiple roads to such a loss.

Not even halfway through the argument, it's clear that California will not win this case. But the question is how it would lose. It could lose in a remand that changes little law, or this could be a major decision that threatens campaign finance disclosure requirements nationwide — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

The Ninth Circuit applied “exacting scrutiny” — an intermediate level of legal scrutiny — and sided with California; petitioners now ask SCOTUS to reverse, arguing that the case is unconstitutional on its face, and that the Court should apply a higher level of scrutiny to the analysis.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, and Amy Coney Barrett all seemed receptive to the petitioners’ argument that compulsory disclosure of donor lists has some potential to chill speech.

Derek Shaffer conducted oral arguments on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, and he found a likely ally in Justice Thomas, who opened with an innocuous-sounding hypothetical before raising the specter of cancel culture.

“How would it affect your analysis if the organization involved did something that was not controversial, such as provide free dog beds, or taking care of stray puppies or something like that?” asked the justice.

Did not expect a Justice Thomas hypothetical to involve a charity that provides dog beds or helps stray puppies. His vote is not in doubt. He thinks disclosure laws almost always violate the Constitution. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

Shaffer quickly responded that the justice’s hypothetical facts would not alter his analysis in any way, and pointed out that PETA was one of the many organizations that filed an amicus brief supporting his position in the case.

Justice Thomas continued, raising a line of questioning he would repeat each time he spoke during arguments: What does California’s law mean for donors who might be seen as contributing to a controversial charity?

“In this era, there seems to be quite a bit of loose accusations about organizations… for example… accused of being a white supremecist organization, or racist, or homophobic… and as a result become quite controversial. Do you think that sort of labeling would change your analysis?” queried Thomas.

“It’s part of the problem,” agreed Shaffer. “Precisely because there is such intensity of views and such a proclivity to vilify perceived enemies in your time, it raises the stakes.”

It was Justice Stephen Breyer, however, who raised the question about how the Court’s decision in this case might affect campaign finance rules.

Justice Breyer addresses the 800-pound-gorilla in this case. If disclosure is unconstitutional in this case, it will threaten the constitutionality of major campaign finance disclosure rules which prevent corruption and provide voters with key information. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

“If you win in this case, it will have been because the interest of the donors in maintaining privacy of their giving to a charity… outweighs the interest of the state in having a law on the books that even if it never is actually enforced frightens people into behaving properly,” predicted Breyer.

“But if we hold that,” the elder justice continued, “can we distinguish campaign finance laws where the interest is even stronger in people being able to give anonymously?” Later in arguments, Breyer questioned whether this case is a “stalking horse for campaign finance.”

Breyer: Many amici are saying this case is a stalking horse for campaign finance reporting & disclosure requirements. Comment pls? — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) April 26, 2021

When it was time for Justice Elena Kagan to take her first turn at telephonic questioning, she and Shaffer engaged in a sharp colloquy.

Justice Kagan is shitting all over the contentions of the American for Prosperity Foundation counsel@cspanwj @cspan #SCOTUS — COVID-Vaccinated🌹Steve (@EnragedApostate) April 26, 2021

Kagan asked Shaffer to assume that a “very substantial number of donors in a very substantial number of charities” are not concerned about disclosure, “and in fact, they rather like public disclosure of their generosity.” Then Kagan asked how such facts would affect the legality of the disclosure regulation. Shaffer refused to concede any potential truth to Kagan’s hypothetical and the two jousted until Kagan said, “let’s just take my facts as a given.”

Justices Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor were the most skeptical, leaving open the possibility of finding that the petitioner’s rights were violated — but still refusing to strike down the law. As Professor Hasen pointed out, both justices might only agree that the law was problematic on an “as applied” basis.

Justices Sotomayor and Kagan strongly suggest they’d agree that California violated AFP’s rights on an “as applied” basis—meaning law unconstitutional as to them, but keep the law standing. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

Justice Alito departed from the world of hypotheticals, and pressed the attorneys on California’s actual history of using the disclosed information.

Justice Alito is quite skeptical of California’s interests in having donor information given to the state for law enforcement purposes. His vote against California is not in doubt. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

“Do you doubt that donors to organizations that take unpopular positions on hot-button issues have reason to fear reprisal if those donations are made public? Do you think that’s a legitimate fear in our current atmosphere? Or do you think it’s paranoid?” asked Alito.

Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar responded that such a result is certainly possible, but that there is no indication in the record that it is a widespread issue affecting the average donor to the average charity.

Justice Kavanaugh quoted from the ACLU’s amicus brief multiple times, raising the argument that a critical aspect of First Amendment protection is the right to keep association confidential. Such a focus is a possible indication that Kavanaugh would vote to strike down the law not because of the potential chilling effects related to speech, but rather, because of its effect on free association.

Justice Barrett’s involvement in this case has been controversial from the start, many arguing that she should have recused herself because a group related to Americans for Prosperity spent millions on advertising supporting Barrett’s confirmation.

Justice Barrett is asking questions now, but there’s an argument to be made that she should be recused from the case, AFPF v. Bonta. AFP donated $1MM to get her on the court, which reads a lot like Caperon, where #SCOTUS rule that a large donation like that “requires recusal.” — Fix the Court (@FixTheCourt) April 26, 2021

New: #SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett appears to have rejected suggestions that she should recuse in today’s case Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Rodriquez because APF donated $$$ to help Barrett’s confirmation. She is asking questions just now. — Tony Mauro (@Tonymauro) April 26, 2021

Some called on Justice Barrett to recuse in this case, because she benefitted from $1 million of spending in undisclosed money by AFP, petitioner in this case, in support of her nomination. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

As if to rehash Kagan’s earlier exchange with petitioners, Barrett used her time to throw a softball question at Schaffer, asking whether a law prohibiting all speech on a state university campus would be illegal even if no one complained about it. When she turned to Prelogar, Barrett pressed the attorney on the level of tailoring required in the case— a likely indication that Barrett would support abandoning “exacting scrutiny” for the more demanding “strict scrutiny.”

Chief Justice John Roberts take on the case was somewhat harder to pin down, though some have suggested that Roberts will use the “exacting scrutiny” standard of review, only to redefine that standard in a manner so strict as to strike down most campaign finance laws.

Justice Kagan is on alert for trick CJ Roberts pulled in McCutcheon: say you are reaffirming “exacting scrutiny” but redefine it as strict so as to call into question the constitutionality of many campaign laws. Wrote about that @Slate after McCutcheon: https://t.co/IcYDU78Gzk — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 26, 2021

