BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest member of the high court and four-time cancer survivor, has been hospitalized, the Public Information Office announced on Tuesday.

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” the statement from Kathleen Arberg began. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills.”

Ginsburg “underwent an endoscopic procedure” on Tuesday afternoon to “clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” per Arberg.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” the statement concluded.

As recently as January, Ginsburg announced she was cancer-free.

This is a developing story.

[Image via BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images]

