Two Detroit cops in a relationship with one another found dead in ‘very tragic’ suspected murder-suicide

Two members of the Detroit Police Department were found dead in Livonia, Michigan over the weekend in what authorities suspect was a murder-suicide.

Calling it a “tragic and sad course of events,” Detroit Police Chief James White somberly spoke on the incident Sunday outside of the apartment scene. Noting that the case is under investigation by the Livonia Police Department rather than his own department, the police chief indicated that the deadly violence occurred in a “domestic” setting.

“Very tragic situation. This information is preliminary and subject to change,” the chief began. “Obviously, we are not doing the investigation. We are in Livonia. This is the Livonia Police Department’s case.”

The police chief stopped short of naming the deceased officers, saying that he had to defer to the Livonia Police Department’s investigation, but FOX 2 Detroit reported that a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found dead at the scene following a family member’s call for a welfare check. Additionally, an infant child was reportedly removed from the residence and placed in the care of a family member. That child was said to be unharmed.

“From our perspective, obviously, very tragic and said course of events. Cannot release their names right now, I’m sure you’ll get that later. We have to respect Livonia’s process and their investigation. But it appears to be domestic,” Chief White said. “It looks like—preliminarily—a murder-suicide.”

White said that officers who were at the scene on Sunday afternoon were visibly distraught over the deaths of their colleagues. The police chief neither elaborated on how the two officers died nor specified which officer is suspected of murder.

“Sad day for our department. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family, as well as our officers who as you can see over there are taking it pretty hard,” he said.

Law&Crime reached out to the Detroit Police Department for comment, but we were referred to the chief’s public remarks.

