Indiana man who threw steel wheelbarrow on dying grandpa and stomped head to ‘finish him off’ convicted of murder on victim’s birthday

A 28-year-old man in Indiana was convicted of murdering his own grandfather by beating the 67-year-old with a cinder block, throwing a steel wheelbarrow, and stomping on the victim’s head.

A Delaware County jury on Friday deliberated for just over five hours before finding Trent D. Kreegar guilty on one count of murder and one count of aggravated battery in the horrific Sept. 5, 2021 death of Robert Earl Huffman Jr., prosecutors announced.

The date of Kreegar’s conviction also happened to be the day that his grandfather would have turned 69.

According to a press release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Delaware County, the evidence at trial showed that Kreegar “struck his 67-year-old grandfather in the head with a blunt object multiple times, kicked him in the ribs and stomped on his head.”

“Then, while the victim was on the ground, Kreegar picked up a steel wheelbarrow and threw it on top of the victim fracturing 25 ribs,” prosecutors said.

Kreegar faces between 45 and 65 years in prison on the murder charge and between three and 16 years on the aggravated battery charge, as well as a fine of up to $20,000.

“The guilty verdicts could not have come in on a better day than today because today is the victim’s birthday,” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Huffman said in a statement. “Robert Huffman would have turned 69 years old today.”

According to a report from the Star Press, the fight between Kreegar and his grandfather took place outside of Huffman’s home located in the 9100 block of South Walnut Street in Daleville. The two men were allegedly arguing because Huffman was upset over Kreegar’s alcohol consumption.

Kreegar testified at trial that he had been staying at his grandfather’s house prior to the brutal killing, per the Star Press. On the night of the slaying, he said he had been in a parked car outside his grandfather’s home for approximately seven hours drinking vodka when his grandfather pulled him from the car. A struggle ensued and Kreegar beat Huffman to death.

“[Grandfather] and I got into a fight and he lost,” Kreegar reportedly said on the stand.

A forensic pathologist testified that Huffman sustained 25 fractures to his ribs as a result of the brawl and likely suffocated to death, per the Star Press. Kreegar also “stomped on his head to finish him off,” prosecutors reportedly said at trial.

Prosecutors also noted that Kreegar waited a long time—taking a shower and cleaning his clothing—before calling 911 and seeking help for Huffman, according to the Star Press.

Kreegar is currently scheduled to appear before Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. Cannon Jr. at 1:30 p.m. on March 24 for his sentencing hearing.

An obituary said Huffman, a former employee with the United States Postal Service, was a “loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather” who “enjoyed spending time with and caring for his family.”

