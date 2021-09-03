 Girl Put Fetal Remains in Dumpster Behind Store: Police
Police Make Tragic Announcement About ‘Possible Human Remains’ Found in Dumpster

Alberto LuperonSep 3rd, 2021, 6:40 pm

scene where fetal remains were found in Richmond

Surveillance footage showed a young woman who mysteriously left a bag of suspected human remains in a dumpster, police have said. Now authorities have announced that they figured out the remains belonged to a fetus, and that the “female” seen on footage was a juvenile. Cops made the announcement on Thursday, according to WTVR.

“I’m just going to stick to possible human remains until I can have it verified,” Chesterfield police Maj. Michael Louth told The Richmond Times-Dispatch in a Tuesday report before the autopsy results arrived. Cops in Chesterfield County, Virginia did not name the young woman in an announcement on social media nor during the interview. They only say they know who she is and have reportedly identified her as a juvenile.

Police did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Cops said Monday that the girl put a backpack in a dumpster behind a store at 11000 block of Hull Street Road. A suspicious employee checked out the backpack and called cops after finding blood on it.

Unidentified girl

Girl who allegedly left fetal remains in dumpster (image released by police).

“At about 1:50 p.m. today, police responded to a report that an unknown female had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier,” police wrote on Facebook. “It was reported that the female then entered the store without the backpack before leaving the area. A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it and called police. Officers on scene found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.”

This sparked a search for the young woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

[Image via ABC 8 News screengrab]

