Police Chief Hurt In Fairfax, Va. Church Stabbing: Reports

The police chief of Fairfax County, Virginia was injured while or after helping to subdue an alleged stabber during an incident in which several people were injured at the Grace Covenant Church on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3pm for a reported stabbing at Grove Covenant Church, 4600 Brookfield Corp Dr Chantilly. Preliminarily, 2 people stabbed- both non-life threatening. FCPD Chief Roessler was on-scene and helped subdue suspect who was arrested. More info to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/fE1e5Xisuu — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 18, 2020

According to multiple reports, Edwin C. Roessler, Jr., attempted to disarm a man who allegedly walked into a bible study class and stabbed the pastor in charge as well as at least one other person, according to witness cited by D.C.-area NBC affiliate WRC-TV.

Local independent television station WDVM reported that Roessler and others were later taken to a nearby hospital. None of the victims are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County police chief injured while taking church stabbing suspect into custodyhttps://t.co/HtzqNjm4Zc — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) July 18, 2020

According to police, Roessler was attending the church in his personal capacity because he is a member of the non-denominational congregation.

Michael Ruane, writing for the Washington Post, said police believe that the suspected stabber suffered from mental illness.

The Fairfax County police chief was among those injured in this incident. He was hurt trying to take down the attacker. We’re told all of the victims are expected to be ok. We have an update from the scene coming up in minutes. — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) July 18, 2020

All of the victims are expected to recover.

This is a breaking news report.

[image via screengrab/Fairfax County Police Department]

