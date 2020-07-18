Watch Our Live Network Now

Police Chief Hurt In Fairfax, Va. Church Stabbing: Reports

Colin KalmbacherJul 18th, 2020, 6:36 pm

The police chief of Fairfax County, Virginia was injured while or after helping to subdue an alleged stabber during an incident in which several people were injured at the Grace Covenant Church on Saturday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Edwin C. Roessler, Jr., attempted to disarm a man who allegedly walked into a bible study class and stabbed the pastor in charge as well as at least one other person, according to witness cited by D.C.-area NBC affiliate WRC-TV.

Local independent television station WDVM reported that Roessler and others were later taken to a nearby hospital. None of the victims are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Roessler was attending the church in his personal capacity because he is a member of the non-denominational congregation.

Michael Ruane, writing for the Washington Post, said police believe that the suspected stabber suffered from mental illness.

All of the victims are expected to recover.

This is a breaking news report.

[image via screengrab/Fairfax County Police Department]

