Alyssa Milano Leads Woefully Misguided #SexStrike in Response to Georgia’s Abortion Bill

I’m not one to say that Hollywood types should stay out of politics; artists are people, like the rest of us, who should use their public platform for good. But sometimes, I really wish they’d just check with me first before they start yapping. #MeToo champion Alyssa Milano just got carried away protesting Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill” and its really uncomfortable to watch.

Milano just called for a “Sex Strike” as a way of protesting loss of reproductive freedom.

Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

Apparently, the actor’s concept is that women should remain celibate until the lawmakers over in Georgia come to their senses. Umm, sure.

As I’ve written before, Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill” is dreadfully over-restrictive, poorly drafted, and sure to cause unintended fallout. That said, I’m not sure how banding together against sex itself will help.

#SexStrike is the dumbest thing I’ve seen on Twitter today. 1. Sex does not exist for the sole pleasure of penis Americans. 2. The assholes trying to cosplay The Handmaid’s Tale certainly don’t want women f*cking for pleasure. 3. Reproductive rights aren’t something to beg for. — Andrie (@andriedeja) May 11, 2019

Many supporters of #SexStrike are invoking Lysistrata, the ancient Greek comedy wherein women ended the Peloponnesian War by denying all the men sex until they stopped the fighting. Definitely funny for 411BC. Probably not the best idea for 2019, when we’ve sort of agreed that plenty of women actually like sex and that it’s a bad idea to treat sex like a male entitlement.

Listen, I love Lysistrata as much as the next gal, but this #sexstrike idea only reinforces the belief that women’s value is tied to their sexuality & reproductive capabilities. We need a #spendingstrike, because a blow to the economy gets attention. — Mrs Fringe (@MrsFringe) May 11, 2019

Also, as one Twitter user pointed out, it’s a bad idea to dilute arguments for reproductive freedom with those for abstinence.

No one likes abortion. Everyone wants to prevent. Problem is Republican policy of ignorance. If you want to prevent needless abortions you offer free birth control, sexual education and healthcare access. Not the exact opposite. Abstinence is not an effective policy #SexStrike — Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 11, 2019

More than a few people, too, were quick to point out that a #SexStrike is strikingly similar to some ideas we’ve heard before:

*clears throat* Mike Pence loves this idea https://t.co/obv80R3UeJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 11, 2019

*cuts to Mike Pence nodding vigorously* https://t.co/ZyJkWCF9MQ — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 11, 2019

For some reason, #Pence thinks this is a great idea! Take a break from women, hang out and drink with the guys! Just a bunch of very drunk Good Looking Young Impreshionable #Republican Men who need to do some favors to work their way up. Whatever that means! #SexStrike @VP https://t.co/oKhOHrdKcE — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@PenceConscience) May 11, 2019

Milano, though, has made her point. #SexStrike is trending, and despite the obvious inconsistency in messaging, plenty are rallying behind the idea in the name of reproductive freedom.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.