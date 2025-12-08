Doctor accused of shoving crushed abortion pills into sleeping girlfriend's mouth

An Ohio doctor faces charges of trying to force abortion drugs into the mouth of his pregnant girlfriend while she slept — and using his estranged wife's name to obtain the medication.

Hassan-James Abbas, 32, was indicted last week on charges of abduction, evidence tampering, identity fraud and unlawfully distributing an abortion-inducing drug, a court filing shows. The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended his license in November, and the announcement included details of the doctor's alleged actions.

Noting that Abbas apparently started a "romantic and sexual relationship" with the victim after he separated from his wife in October 2024, the board says that on Dec. 7 of that year, the victim told him that she was pregnant.

"You told her that you wanted her to get an abortion, but she stated that she did not want an abortion," the suspension notice says.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

The next day, Abbas ordered both mifepristone and misoprostol, the two drugs that, when combined, induce abortion — but he allegedly didn't provide the name of the actual patient.

"You placed the order in your estranged wife's name, without her knowledge or consent, using her name, date of birth, and driver's license number," the suspension statement says. "You used your own credit card number, email address, and delivery address. The medication was delivered to your address on Dec. 11, 2024."

That same day, Abbas allegedly procured different medication for his girlfriend — this time, with her awareness and permission. The victim reportedly told Abbas via text that she was feeling nauseous and asked what medication she should take. He responded that he had called in two anti-nausea medicines to a pharmacy for the victim, and after she picked them up, he apparently instructed her how they should be taken.

This was a crucial moment that would result in the medical board's involvement in the matter.

"At this point a patient relationship was established," the statement says.

More from Law&Crime: Man who caused pregnant girlfriend's miscarriage by slipping her abortion pill says he was helping 'make the decision for her': Police

A few days later, in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, the victim was staying overnight at Abbas' house — and apparently woke up as she was being assaulted.

"[The victim] woke up at 4:00 a.m. and saw that you were awake. She fell back asleep and then awoke to you physically on top of her. She thought it was a hug but then, holding her down, you took your fingers and forced a crushed powder inside her bottom lip, beside her gums. You continued to hold [the victim] down."

The woman "fought to get away" and reached the kitchen, where she called 911 — although Abbas allegedly took her phone and ended the call. She then drove herself to the emergency room, where she told workers that Abbas had attacked her.

In July, Abbas apparently largely confirmed that version of events to the medical board.

"On July 21, 2025, you were interviewed by Board staff and admitted that you researched and ordered Mifepristone and Misoprostol after learning that your girlfriend was pregnant," the statement says. "You admitted that you used the personal identifying information of your estranged wife to obtain the medication. You admitted to crushing the abortion medication for it to dissolve more quickly. You stated that you adjusted the medication administration and did not follow the instructions, substituting your medical judgment for the directions."

Abbas did, however, state that the victim "had agreed to take" the abortion medication, which he had thrown out the window while driving to work later that day.

Abbas is facing a total of six charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 19.