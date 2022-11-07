Stewart Rhodes Grilled About Oath Keepers’ Founding and Support of Armed Opposition to Government as Cross-Examination Begins

As cross-examination of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes kicked off in his seditious conspiracy trial on Monday, a federal prosecutor highlighted the group’s revolutionary imagery of armed opposition to the government — right up to its founding.

Rhodes tried to paint a softer image of the Oath Keepers group when he first took the witness stand on Friday. He denied that it was racist or extremist and asserted that he founded it in opposition to George W. Bush-era policies regarding military commissions and enemy combatants, comparing the Supreme Court upholding such laws to Japanese internment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy noted at the start her blistering cross-examination, however, that the Oath Keepers’ founding came years later, shortly after President Barack Obama’s election. She added that he launched at Lexington, Mass., on April 19, 2009 — the anniversary of the “shot heard ’round the world.”

Rhodes denied that invoking the American revolutionary history represented an endorsement of armed opposition against the U.S. government, despite pointedly launching the group at that date and location.

Rokoczy then showed a jury footage of Rhodes unpacking that imagery and history on the show of Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who founded InfoWars.

According to prosecutors, that set the tone for events to come from the late aughts all the way through the attack on the Capitol. Rokoczy noted that law enforcement asked the Oath Keepers to leave after they showed up in Ferguson, Mo. in 2014, during the racial justice protests after the death of Michael Brown. A photograph entered into evidence at that protest shows a heavily armed Oath Keepers member standing on a rooftop with a large rifle, and the prosecutor said he was asked to leave.

Later showing footage from another racial justice protest at Lexington, Ky. — following the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Video showed protesters yelling at and criticizing the Oath Keepers for their presence there. Rhodes’s lawyer claimed that those demonstrators had been brutally accosting his client, but the prosecutor said the footage showed a different picture.

“That’s not going on, is it?” Rakoczy asked.

Rhodes said he was being accosted because the crowd told him “F- you!”

The prosecutor noted that other Oath Keepers in the video, in response, have their guns out, including one of the five co-defendants in the case: Florida Oath Keepers chapter leader Kelly Meggs.

Earlier in the day, Rhodes claimed during direct-examination by his own lawyer that he did not know that his members stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th until after the fact — and insisted that he didn’t know armed “quick reaction force” that stood by in Virginia, either.

“Was there a plan to come in to disrupt the election?” Rhodes’s attorney Phillip Linder asked him on Monday morning.

“No,” Rhodes replied, laughing.

Though he claimed he would oppose that because it exposed his members to legal jeopardy, Rhodes did not denying meeting with a person days later in an effort to deliver a message to then-outgoing President Donald Trump, though he blamed some of his rhetoric on having had a “couple drinks.”

“I was concerned about what I saw happen in 2020 and concerned about the same agenda to really pull a coup,” said Rhodes, apparently referring to the lawful presidential election rather than the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Before resting their case, prosecutors called Rhodes’s would-be intermediary to Trump: Jason Alpers, a military veteran who secretly recorded Rhodes talking about civil war and fantasizing about hanging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from a lamppost.”

Rhodes likewise did not dispute that he typed the message that Alpers said he wanted to deliver to Trump, urging the then-president to militarize his paramilitary groups to help him seize power by force.

“You must use the insurrection act and use the power of the Presidency to stop him,” Rhodes told Trump in the message. “And all us veterans will support you and so will the vast majority of military.”

Rhodes’ testimony will resume after a lunch recess.

This is a developing story.

