Men Linked to Oath Keepers Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy in Historic Jan. 6 Trial

Four men linked to the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group charged with seditious conspiracy alongside founder Stewart Rhodes have been convicted of the most serious charge against them.

Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo were convicted of seditious conspiracy on Monday, Politico reported.

They were accused of plotting to use force and violence on Jan. 6, 2021, to keep former President Donald Trump in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

In addition to seditious conspiracy, the four men were also charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiring to obstruct an officer from discharging duties, and tampering with evidence.

Minuta, Hackett, and Moerschel were also charged with tampering with evidence, and Hackett and Moerschel were additionally charged with destroying government property

The men were the final four defendants to go to trial in the government’s case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four co-defendants, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson, and Thomas Caldwell. Those five defendants were convicted in November of a variety of charges, including seditious conspiracy for Rhodes and Meggs. Both the seditious conspiracy and obstruction of Congress charges carry a potential 20-year prison sentence.

Under Rhodes’ leadership, the accused co-conspirators allegedly set up a cache of weapons and firearms — a so-called Quick Reaction Force, or QRF — at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia. Prosecutors say they intended to try and ferry the firepower over the Potomac River to the Capitol, where the mob of Trump supporters had faced off against law enforcement. Rioters eventually broke into the Capitol building at around 2:15 p.m., forcing Congress to halt its certification of Biden’s win.

Moerschel and Hackett are accused of joining Meggs, Harrelson, and Watkins in a military-style “stack” formation that was seen making its way through the crowd.

Vallejo isn’t charged with entering the building, but he is alleged to have played a major role in setting up the QRF. On Jan. 6 itself, he told an Oath Keepers chat dedicated to a “DC Op” that day that he was awaiting instructions.

“QRF standing by at hotel,” Vallejo wrote at 2:38 p.m., some 15 minutes after the initial breach of the building. “Just say the word…”

At nearly eight weeks, the second Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial was slightly shorter than the first, which lasted around nine weeks from jury selection to verdict.

This is a developing story.

