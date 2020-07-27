Lawyer for Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandmann Threatens CNN’s Brian Stelter and Others for Tweeting About Defamation Case

Lin Wood, an attorney for Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, appears to have threatened via Twitter to sue CNN’s Brian Stelter for retweeting an analysis of the case penned by an attorney who appears unaffiliated with the matter.

CNN settled a defamation lawsuit earlier this year with Sandmann, a student caught in a series of viral videos in Washington, D.C. The videos showed various stages of an interaction between a group of classmates and a Native American protester. CNN was among a number of named media companies and individuals who either were or are defendants in the case. The Washington Post settled last week.

On Monday evening, Wood said the retweet “may have cost” Stelter “his job.”

“It is called breach of [a] confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars,” Wood said.

This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/1VHxby9gim — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

He also lodged similar threats against CNN’s Asha Rangappa and against the Washington Post’s Dan Zak, this time including the clearer threat that Sandmann “is going to [be] filing another lawsuit” if things did not change:

This tweet by @AshaRangappa may have cost Ms. Rangappa her job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Asha Rangappa is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. Heads are going to roll at CNN or @N1ckSandmann is going to filing another lawsuit & reveal truth. https://t.co/0NsN6wF40C — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

This tweet by @MrDanZak may have cost him his job as a journalist at @washingtonpost It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Dan Zak is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/hIolaRx804 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

When asked if Rangappa’s tweet was still a problem because she was merely a contributor, Wood replied, “yes.”

Wood replied in the affirmative when asked if he “had a conversation with their attorney today that left them very uncomfortable.” He also said CNN knows “who they are messing with.”

When asked about the actual terms of the deal, Wood demurred.

I do not violate confidential agreements and I never confirm liars. https://t.co/2eeHLHQE1v — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

He also replied affirmatively that he was having “fun” with the situation.

And, he dismissed claims that the aforementioned talent were not parties to the settlement and therefore not bound by its confidentiality provisions.

Glad you are entertained by your own uninformed, errant nonsense, Alan. @N1ckSandmann, @ToddMcMurtry, and I are entertained by the TRUTH. Goodbye, Alan. Go entertain yourself. #FightBack https://t.co/EpXAlaYhwX — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

Stelter retweeted a comment by Attorney Mark Zaid (which was itself a retweet, with added criticism aimed at yet another reporter’s description of the settlement Sandmann reached with the Washington Post last week). The other reporter’s original tweet was deleted at some point after Zaid called him out.

Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not be conjecturing on lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that? I’ve litigated defamation cases. Sandman was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement & nothing more. https://t.co/pcBebNwcyb — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 27, 2020

Zaid also retweeted — with hearty agreement — a lengthy analysis of the Sandmann settlement written by another purported attorney. Wood, in an email to Law&Crime, rubbished that analysis. Our description of that Twitter maelstrom is here.

To no one’s surprise, after ripping Rangappa, Stelter, and and Zak, Wood (Sandmann’s attorney) turned his attention Monday to Zaid (who was commenting on the case):

I do not know @MarkSZaidEsq . He is not a friend of mine. Nor will he be. I do not tolerate well errant nonsense from uninformed lawyers. Goodbye, Mark. #FightBack https://t.co/EbItNC0wL5 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

Wood then dismissed attempts by others to suggest that that he himself had done a disservice. By characterizing Stelter’s tweet as an authoritative leak of a confidential settlement, Wood was perceived by a few people on Twitter as confirming the underlying postulate that Sandmann did, indeed, receive a paltry nuisance payment. Again, Wood said that was not the case:

I do not think I am the idiot. Goodbye, Aggie. #FightBack https://t.co/gTNwlx1iYU — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

Wood ultimately admitted that he tagged the wrong person in one of his earlier Tweets and sought to remedy the matter.

My apology to @AshaRangappa. The liar is @AshaRangappa_ . Always good to promptly admit and correct your mistakes. Now if I could only teach that lesson to members of mainstream & social media . . .#FightBack https://t.co/UwyH2ovdPS — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

One critical piece of the litigation is that some news organizations backtracked quickly on the Sandmann reports as facts emerged about exactly what happened — while others allegedly did not.

Stelter did not respond to a Law&Crime request for comment on the threat to drag him into the litigation.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated for clarity.

