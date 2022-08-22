WATCH LIVE: Trial for Alleged Murder-Suicide Plot, Kidnapping

A man is accused of kidnapping his estranged then-wife and planning to kill them both in a murder-suicide. Trevor Steven Summers, 45, stands trial in Hillsborough County, Florida. You can watch in the player above.

Summers allegedly kidnapped his wife in March 2017, authorities said in local reports. He tricked his children into letting him into her home, authorities have said, according to Fox 13 news.

“This was a man I trusted,” daughter Arden Summers said, according to the outlet. “This is a man who I thought could do no wrong and just to know that he used me to do what he wanted to do hurts more than anything.”

But no one was going to die in this case. The wife, now known as Alisa Mathewson, survived and remarried. She is expected to testify against her ex-husband.

Summers is expected to represent himself at trial, have gong through all this attorneys. He ostensibly split with his last one over difference of opinion on legal strategy.

Mathewson anticipates having to face cross-examination from the person she said terrorized her.

“As a victim, it’s a little scary, it’s a little intimidating,” she told the outlet. “I have a lifetime protective order against him, and he’s going to be right in front of me, questioning me about the crimes he committed against me.”

