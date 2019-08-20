Watch Live: Sean Foley on Trial for Allegedly Committing Murder over Girlfriend

Tennessee man Sean Foley, 25, stands trial in Blount County in the shooting death of Jimmy L. Shelton, 44.

According to the local sheriff’s office, the defendant shot the victim multiple times on August 28, 2018. He allegedly gave himself up. The dispatcher told deputies that he had put the gun in the mailbox before authorities arrived, said the sheriff’s office. The defendant allegedly told them Shelton was on the back porch, where investigators pronounced the victim dead. A 25-year-old woman was at the scene. From the Facebook news release:

Deputies located Mr. Shelton, unarmed, on the back porch and checked for signs of life. Once AMR checked Mr. Shelton for vital signs it was determined that he was deceased.

Authorities at the time charged Foley with criminal homicide, and describe it as a domestic matter, but a grand jury indicted him for first-murder back in January. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. Authorities say this was a premeditated killing. Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond told jurors that Shelton could’ve been having a consensual relationship with the woman, according to The Daily Times. According to evidence reportedly shown at a preliminary hearing, Foley claimed the victim was molesting his girlfriend. Prosecutors said that he waited 20 minutes before confronting Shelton.

Prosecutors said Foley recorded the incident on his cell phone, according The Daily Times. In the footage, he allegedly said, “You fuck with her again, and I will fucking drop you.”

The defense tried and failed to get the charge dropped down to voluntary manslaughter.

