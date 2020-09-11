Watch Live: Rod Stewart and Son Court Hearing on Alleged Resort Fight

The defense for singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart are scheduled to return to court again Friday morning. The pre-trial hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch it in the player above.

Father and son are both charged with a count of misdemeanor simple battery. They allegedly fighting a security guard at The Breakers resort at a New Year’s Eve event last December. According to a partially redacted police report obtained by Law&Crime, the victim worked a private event at a children’s area. He barred a certain group of people from entering. Things escalated, with this group causing “scene,” police said.

The younger Stewart, 39, got “nose to nose” with the guard, and shoved him, police. Dad Stewart, then 74, punched the victim in the left ribcage, officers said.

Friday’s hearing is the follow up to a brief proceeding that happened June 12. Both sides signaled the possibility of a resolution. That remains up in the air.

Attorney Guy P. Fronstin, who represents both defendants, told the court that they have been in contact with the victim’s lawyer.

‘There’s just a lot more dialogue that has to continue before we’ll be in a position to represent whether this case will settle or need to go to a trial,” he said.

Assistant State Attorney Zachary William O’Neil gave a similar account. He said that the state has been in talks with the victim and the defense counsel:”We are working on a resolution.”

Friday’s hearing was originally set for August 7, but got rescheduled.

[Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]

