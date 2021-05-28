Watch Live: Rod Stewart Battery Hearing

Singer Rod Stewart, 76, and son Sean Stewart, 40, are scheduled on Friday for a hearing in their criminal case for allegedly attacking a security guard. Court is scheduled to begin in Palm Beach County, Florida at 10:30 a.m. You can watch in the player above.

The new hearing is another step in the months-long plea negotiations.

“It sounds like everything’s been worked out,” Attorney Alexandra Antonacci, speaking in place of regular Stewart lawyer Guy P. Fronstin, told Judge August Bonavita, according to The South Florida Sun Sentinel in January. She added that the final thing to do was sort out the paperwork.

Mike Edmondson, spokesman for the office of State Attorney Dave Aronberg, confirmed to Law&Crime at the time that there was a plea agreement in the works.

Cut to another hearing in March. Fronstin echoed Antonacci’s statement.

“There’s one issue that needs to be buttoned up,” he said, according to the Evening Standard. “I think it’s going to be resolved today. We’re due to get paperwork done.”

The defendants are charged with attacking a security guard at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach on December 31, 2019. They each face a misdemeanor count of simple battery.

According to a partially redacted police report obtained by Law&Crime, the security guard at the resort was just doing his job when he barred a certain group from entering the children’s area. The group threw a fit, with Sean Stewart getting “nose to nose” with the man, and shoving him. The elder Stewart punched the guard in the rib cage, police said.

[Image via Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]