Robert Durst Murder Trial WATCH LIVE STREAM

Robert Durst stands trial for the 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman, and Judge Mark Windham wants to pick up where they left off last year, when courts shut down as a precaution against COVID-19. Court begins at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. You can watch in the player above.

Monday, May 17 sees the beginning of what the court calls jury “orientation.” The same jurors are slated to sit, despite the defense’s attempts to get a mistrial declared on account of the lengthy postponement. They are expected to be questioned about their ability to serve in the trial.

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Lewis laid out a winding, convoluted story for jurors last year. It was one decades in the making. The defendant’s wife Kathleen McCormack Durst went missing in 1982. Evidence and testimony would show that Robert Durst killed her, the prosecutor said. The defendant allegedly told Berman it was an accident, and asked her for help. She served as his alibi.

#RobertDurst – Lewin: Susan Berman dated a man with two kids, when they broke up she was extremely close to them and the daughter even lived with her. Mella Kaufman will testify that Susan told her she had been the alibi after Durst’s wife disappeared. — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 4, 2020

Berman, 55, was shot execution-style at her Beverly Hills home in 2000, and the prosecution suggested that it was because of what she knew about Kathleen’s death and disappearance. As defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin would have it, however, Durst is innocent. His client only came across the body, panicked, and fled, he maintained.

The defense also wants to postpone trial indefinitely, citing the defendant’s diagnosis for bladder cancer. Durst, now 78, is in dire condition, and a trial would be too demanding on his body, especially because he wants to testify, they said.

“Mr. Durst seeks to testify in this case,” the defense said. “If so, he would likely be on the witness stand for several days during which he could be expected to be subjected to thorough and intense cross-examination. This would be particularly difficult since Mr. Durst would necessarily testify several months into the trial, after the prosecution presented their case in chief. As such, Mr. Durst, would face the dilemma of deciding to either forgo what may be his best and intended defense, or to take the risk that the stress of testifying might result in serious injury or death. As such, the medical evaluation from Dr. [Keith] Klein indicates that Mr. Durst cannot with stand the rigors of trial.”

