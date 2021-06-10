Robert Durst Has Been Hospitalized for ‘Incident’ Involving ‘His Health’ in Jail: Judge

 Robert Durst Hospitalized After Health 'Incident' in Jail: Judge
Adam KlasfeldJun 10th, 2021, 12:20 pm

A masked Robert Durst appears in court on May 20, 2021

Robert Durst was sent to a jail hospital after an “incident” involving his health behind bars, the judge presiding over his ongoing murder trial said on Thursday, sending the jury home for a long weekend.

“Mr Durst is not here,” Judge Mark E. Windham remarked. “We understand he is in the jail hospital because of some incident this morning involving his health.”

In 1982, Durst’s wife Kathie Durst (née McCormack) disappeared and would later be presumed dead. Robert Durst’s murder trial is not about his wife’s death but the government’s claim that he killed his former friend Susan Berman some two decades later to cover up what she knew.

This is a developing story.

Adam Klasfeld - Senior Investigative Reporter and Editor

Law&Crime's senior investigative reporter and editor Adam Klasfeld has spent more than a decade on the legal beat. Previously a reporter for Courthouse News, he has appeared as a guest on MSNBC, BBC, NPR, PBS, Sky News, and other networks.

