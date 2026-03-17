Las Vegas jail officials stymied the release of a man without ankles on house arrest due to his "physical inability" to wear an electronic monitoring device, his lawyer says.

Steven Min, 51, is now being forced to wear a monitoring bracelet meant for an ankle on his right wrist, which his attorney says is "appalling," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A career criminal with more than 200 cases filed against him since 1997, Min is reportedly facing casino trespassing charges in Clark County. He had his legs and left hand amputated years ago after contracting sepsis while behind bars.

"He's only got one limb, judge," pleaded defense lawyer Joseph Reiff during a court hearing on Thursday. "They're going to make sure that he doesn't have any. This is made for a person's ankle and everybody knows a person's legs are two or three times stronger."

Reiff argues that Min — who has been convicted at least 16 times and accused of scamming gamblers and casino guests in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, New Jersey — is being discriminated against due to his missing legs. He claims Min's release on house arrest was initially blocked due to his inability to wear an ankle monitor.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which runs the local detention center and house arrest program, said in court that Min's release was not withheld because of his disability. Instead, Metro attorney Michaelo Dickerson explained that the release was barred due to Min having one or more active warrants, the Review-Journal reports.

Reiff submitted an email from Metro Police in court that he said contradicts Dickerson's claim.

"Our program uses an ankle monitor for its GPS tracking," the March 3 email reads, according to the Review-Journal. "This is the only authorized and available equipment for Electronic Monitoring and GPS tracking. Unfortunately, Mr. Min does not have the capability for our Officers to apply our device."

Reiff said that the only way Min was allowed to be released was if he wore an ankle monitor on his wrist. Dickerson said that Reiff's arguments about the wrist compromise being unethical and wrong were "ridiculous," per the Review-Journal.

"There's nothing inhumane about monitoring Mr. Min by putting the bracelet on his arm," Dickerson argued in court. "People wear bracelets and watches every day. This is no different."

Min was released after his court hearing but wound up right back in jail Thursday, according to the Review-Journal. A police spokesperson told the newspaper that Min "was returned to the Clark County Detention Center after a compliance check revealed he was in violation of the conditions of his electronic monitoring program."