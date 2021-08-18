‘This Case Is About a Predator’: Prosecutors Kick Off R. Kelly Trial with Tales of Marriage to Teenage Aaliyah, Decades of Alleged Abuse

R&B singer R. Kelly systematically groomed women and girls into a pattern of abuse—some, like the late “Queen of Urban Pop” Aaliyah, when they were minors—with the help of an “inner circle” of employees who silenced his victims, a federal prosecutor told jurors at the dramatic start of the disgraced singer’s long-anticipated trial.

“This case is about a predator,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the jury, in the first sentence of her opening remarks.

Identifying the accused predator by his full and his stage name, the prosecutor added: “That man, that predator, is the defendant, Robert Sylvester Kelly, more commonly known as R. Kelly.”

Charged with violating federal racketeering law and the Mann Act, Kelly has been depicted as the leader of an “enterprise” run for his own sexual gratification. The prosecutor claimed that the defendant’s coterie of managers, assistants and runners helped recruit his victims, pressured them into signing non-disclosure agreements, and give them hundreds of thousands of dollars “hush money” settlement payments to keep the scheme going.

When Kelly’s career took off the early 1990s, Cruz Melendez said, the singer’s success and popularity brought him “access.”

“The defendant quickly learned that he could take advantage of his access—and he did,” the prosecutor said, specifying the “access” as including “girls” and “boys.”

The alleged victims specified in the prosecution’s opening statement were all female: Four of the alleged victims—Aaliyah, Stephanie, Jerhonda, Zell—were minors, and two others—Sonia and Faith—were young women, the prosecutor told jurors.

According to Cruz Melendez, Kelly knew he had a problem when Aaliyah got pregnant, which the prosecutor noted would raise questions.

“At the top of that list is: Who is the father of that baby?” Cruz Melendez noted, adding that Kelly’s “plan” was to marry Aaliyah.

But, according to prosecutor, there was a snag: Aaliyah was 15 years old, and a fake ID was needed to obtain the marriage license that would shield the then-27-year-old Kelly from embarrassing testimony and potential prosecution, Cruz Melendez said.

As the prosecutor rattled off their stories, patterns emerged. R. Kelly allegedly told multiple victims to call him “Daddy” and recorded himself having sexual relations with multiple minors, creating what prosecutors describe as child pornography. Some, the prosecutor said, alleged “cruel and demeaning” physical abuse, including “spankings and beatings” that Kelly referred to as “chastisement.”

“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot,” the prosecutor continued, adding that is also not about his sexual orientation.

Cruz Melendez said the repeated videos were not only for Kelly’s gratification, but used as an “insurance policy, of sorts” to keep the girls quiet.

Multiple victims claim that R. Kelly failed to disclose that he had herpes and infected them. The singer lost his motion to suppress evidence about his sexually transmitted infection and dismiss those related charges minutes before opening arguments began.

U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who also allowed witnesses to testify under pseudonyms, said she would issue a written order explaining those pre-trial rulings shortly.

The singer’s defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker depicted the government’s charges as an overreach, alluding the history of federal racketeering law as an instrument against organized crime. Her client, Becker insisted, was no “John Gotti.”

“The evidence will show you that this is uncharted territory,” Becker said, referring to the charges.

Becker noted that the statute calls for prosecutors to prove a “continuous, ongoing enterprise,” spanning roughly three decades from the early stages of Kelly’s career. Kelly’s defense team casts the encounters as more scattershot, a running theme of a press statement by Becker’s co-counsel Thomas Farinella.

“After all, the RICO ‘Enterprise’ is based on a series of independent relationships and events that the government is trying to patch together like different types of fabrics and trying to pass it off as silk,” Farinella wrote.

Previewing their response to the allegations, Becker told jurors there is no proof of the prosecution’s account of Aaliyah’s pregnancy and marriage. She died in an airplane accident in 2001, and Kelly’s defense team insists he was not involved in obtaining her false identification.

Sonia was allegedly in her early 20s when Kelly invited her to his studio in Chicago, and when she got there, “it was not what she expected,” the prosecutor said.

According to the government, Sonia was asked if she wanted a condom, and she replied that she was not there for that purpose. She was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and locked in a room for three days.

“Days went by, and one of defendant’s employees brought her cold Chinese food and a Coke,” Cruz Melendez said.

According to the prosecutor, Sonia woke up to feel a “wetness” and knew she had been assaulted. Becker urged jurors not to let the government to fill in the gap and “assume sex happened.”

Prosecutors say that DNA evidence, gruesome recordings, testimony by the women and ex-employees, and more will prove their case.

